Putting their best foot forward

Whether it is purchasing a candy bar, sponsoring a lap at the Track-a-thon, or donating to the Fredericktown R-I Foundation, at some point you have probably participated in a school fundraiser.

These fundraisers--other than the obvious purpose of raising funds--have the opportunity to teach youth about philanthropy as well as improve their school experience.

Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey said, the district funding covers all of the students' basic educational needs, but fundraisers help to enhance the experience. When asked what would happen without the extra fundraisers, Starkey said, "less."

"For example, the school provides the uniforms for our athletic teams, but say they want a travel gear that they can keep or something extra," Starkey said. " Sometimes they want to take them to a college ballgame or something like that. It just helps pay for that. It is another layer of the experience."

Starkey said, the administration's only requests when it comes to fundraisers is to try and not have too many at one time and for all of the money to go back to the kids.

Last week, Fredericktown Elementary School held its annual Track-a-thon. If you were ever able to attend the event and see the kids excited to run as many laps as possible, you would see it does not even feel like a fundraiser. The best part, every penny goes back to something for the kids.

"The fundraisers we do at FES support our student activity fund which allows us to buy new playground equipment, prizes for competitions, and fun snacks for students," FES Principal Joe Clauser said. "We also support our Positive Behavior Supports (PBS) program using student activity funds. We are able to stock our Cat Cart, so students are able to 'buy' tangible rewards with the tickets that they have saved up from having good behavior. Several times a year, we have popsicles, popcorn, or snow cones."

Over the past few years, Clauser said, money from the fundraisers has gone toward the purchase of large playground equipment and a few smaller pieces, as well as new surfacing on the playground.

Throughout the school year FES holds four major fundraisers, the Track-a-thon, Fall Festival, Book Fair and a t-shirt sale. While the goal is to raise funds, it is not the only goal when it comes to fundraising at FES.

"We try to make the events and activities meaningful for students and families by providing opportunities to form connections and make memories," Clauser said. "At the Fall Festival everyone receives popcorn and a drink, with additional concessions available to purchase. It is just a great chance for students and their families to connect with the school and with each other."

Clauser said, the t-shirt sales is another way to promote district unity and school pride.

"We try to keep the shirts as affordable as possible for families," Clauser said. "We are not really looking to make a lot of money with this fundraiser. It is a way to provide parents an opportunity to buy something they would probably buy anyway, and give our students the profit rather than a retail store."

Clauser said, parents, and the entire community, are an important part of the success of the school district.

"I think it is essential we are a part of the community and we want the community to be a part of us, so we try a lot of things to make that connection stronger," Starkey said. "We are kind of the center of the community, in a way, with all the kids here and we definitely want to be supportive and part of the community. We want people to feel like the school is a reflection of the community."

The Fredericktown Foundation is another example of community support. Through the years the foundation has been able to contribute to the high school gym, the soccer concession stand, football field, track, lighting of the stage at the middle school, scholarships and more, all through donations.

"In the end, it is all for the kids," Clauser said. "We want to make their school experience as great as we possibly can and, with the help of our staff, parents and the whole community, we are making great strides towards that goal."