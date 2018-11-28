Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown Quest Club held their November meet at United Methodist Church. President Joan Whitener welcomed special guests which included members of The Friday Club as well as Police Chief Eric Hovis along with several of his officers (also Alexio and Buster).

The Ritual who included Pledge of Allegiance, Club Collect, etc. was recited. All present had a meal which was prepared by Quest members with some time for visiting with one another.

Police Chief Hovis presented our program which was about Fredericktown's K-9 Unit. Chief Hovis related several stories regarding incidents (some entertaining), and gave us a great deal of information on the training and handling of the two K-9's Alexio and Buster. Alexio is a German Shepard and has been with the Department for 6 years. Most of them retire about 7 years, or soon thereafter. Buster is relatively new. He's a little over a year old and is a long-haired German Shepard from Czech Republic.

One of the dogs will respond to a "Call Back" command (couldn't remember which one). Not all of the dogs will respond to that signal. That's when the dog will go to attack and you can call him back before he reaches his target. After the informational part of the program we went outside for a demonstration.

Officer Kyle, Buster's handler and Officer Mike, Alexio's handler demonstrated several commands and moves. Great program and very informative. Our community is lucky to have Alexio and Buster.

Official meeting was resumed with minutes, discussions, etc, and adjourned. Our December meeting will be at the home of member Diana's to celebrate Christmas.

