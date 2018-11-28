The Fredericktown Quest Club held their November meet at United Methodist Church. President Joan Whitener welcomed special guests which included members of The Friday Club as well as Police Chief Eric Hovis along with several of his officers (also Alexio and Buster).
The Ritual who included Pledge of Allegiance, Club Collect, etc. was recited. All present had a meal which was prepared by Quest members with some time for visiting with one another.
Police Chief Hovis presented our program which was about Fredericktown's K-9 Unit. Chief Hovis related several stories regarding incidents (some entertaining), and gave us a great deal of information on the training and handling of the two K-9's Alexio and Buster. Alexio is a German Shepard and has been with the Department for 6 years. Most of them retire about 7 years, or soon thereafter. Buster is relatively new. He's a little over a year old and is a long-haired German Shepard from Czech Republic.
One of the dogs will respond to a "Call Back" command (couldn't remember which one). Not all of the dogs will respond to that signal. That's when the dog will go to attack and you can call him back before he reaches his target. After the informational part of the program we went outside for a demonstration.
Officer Kyle, Buster's handler and Officer Mike, Alexio's handler demonstrated several commands and moves. Great program and very informative. Our community is lucky to have Alexio and Buster.
Official meeting was resumed with minutes, discussions, etc, and adjourned. Our December meeting will be at the home of member Diana's to celebrate Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.