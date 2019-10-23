{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown Quest Club held its October meeting at Ozark Regional Library.

President Joan Whitener called the meeting to order. Coming programs, projects and other items of interest were discussed, and suggestions made.

It was decided that we would have a cake, pie, and cookie booth at The Little River Farm People Festival Oct. 12 as a fund raiser.

Quest Club member Anna Brown presented our program on "Fall Home Maintenance Checklist." There were indoor and outdoor suggestions. Several mentioned were: Checking foundations, driveways, windows, etc for cracks-caulking; checking roof by a professional, checking and cleaning gutters; have heating contractor check your heating system, including ducts and furnaces; examine wood stoves and fireplace insert's door gaskets for tight seals; change direction of ceiling fan to create an upward draft to redistribute warm air from ceiling; test and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; clean humidifiers to avoid bacteria and spore growth. Also discussed were the many yard garden, porch and deck checks.

