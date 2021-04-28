R-I Alternative School Spotlights its Administrative Professionals

Those Who Make Our School Go Round:
A school is a village. Everyone has a role to make it the best place for our students to learn, grow, and feel safe. Every person is critical. Although we appreciate everyone every day, we are delighted that our fantastic women in the office get an official day to be recognized.
April 21 is Administrative Professionals Day. From office fundamentals, to breakfast and lunch duties, helping to run meetings, and bringing warm smiles and true care to each student, Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus is beyond grateful for everything this dynamic duo does. In this highlight, we wanted to introduce Billi Miller and Donna Killian.
Miller is a local woman, growing up here in Fredericktown, proudly attending kindergarten to twelfth grade here. She loves being with her family, her husband Joe, and two children, Mattie (15) and Colton (21).
FALC has been graced with Miller’s presence for five and a half years so far. When she isn’t making our school a beacon for everyone, Miller enjoys camping, fishing, and rzr riding. Her favorite thing about working at FALC is “working with the kiddos who are needful. I like the kids to know that someone cares and will be here daily for them.”
Killian is also a native of Blackcat country, attending the R-1 district and later Mineral Area College to obtain her EMT license. Her famil, which includes her husband, five children, and ten beautiful grandchildren are cherished by her. FALC has been gifted with her joining the family since her first day working for Fredericktown, 23 years ago. She enjoys singing, gardening and watching her grandchildren's sporting events when she isn’t helping to keep our grand school running.
“I like the camaraderie of our team and how all are willing to help wherever there's a need," Kilian said. "I'm thankful for a principal who always puts family first and makes us feel comfortable in doing so. On a selfish note, I really enjoy our spacious new building after working many years in a much smaller space.”
These are the reasons Kilian likes working at FALC.
When we, our students and fellow staff, see Miller and Killian each day, we know things will be well. They bring a confidence, safety, and kindness in our building that brings so much to our family. Seeing their warm smile gives joy to our students. We all are a village, a family, and they add so much to it each and every day.
Happy Administrative Professionals Day.