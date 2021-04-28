R-I Alternative School Spotlights its Administrative Professionals

Those Who Make Our School Go Round:

A school is a village. Everyone has a role to make it the best place for our students to learn, grow, and feel safe. Every person is critical. Although we appreciate everyone every day, we are delighted that our fantastic women in the office get an official day to be recognized.

April 21 is Administrative Professionals Day. From office fundamentals, to breakfast and lunch duties, helping to run meetings, and bringing warm smiles and true care to each student, Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus is beyond grateful for everything this dynamic duo does. In this highlight, we wanted to introduce Billi Miller and Donna Killian.

Miller is a local woman, growing up here in Fredericktown, proudly attending kindergarten to twelfth grade here. She loves being with her family, her husband Joe, and two children, Mattie (15) and Colton (21).

FALC has been graced with Miller’s presence for five and a half years so far. When she isn’t making our school a beacon for everyone, Miller enjoys camping, fishing, and rzr riding. Her favorite thing about working at FALC is “working with the kiddos who are needful. I like the kids to know that someone cares and will be here daily for them.”