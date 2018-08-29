Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fredericktown School Board
Fredericktown Superintendent Brett Reutzel gives his report at the Aug. 21 school board meeting.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its first monthly meeting of the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 21.  The board met the newest School Resource Officer (SRO) and heard from a concerned parent.

The meeting began with Superintendent Brett Reutzel introducing SRO Mike Tiefenauer to the board and asking him how the beginning of the year has been for him.

"Everything has been going great," Tiefenauer said. "It was definitely something I was looking for and something I wanted to do so when he (Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis) brought it up to me I was definitely excited for it."

Tiefenauer said he worked as a police officer in Farmington for ten years before going to work for his in laws at Ozark Manor. He said the chance to be an SRO was a moment of opportunity for him and is glad that he took it.

"We are glad to have you Mike," Reutzel said.

The council then heard from Mark Homann about concerns regarding his grandchildren being sent home from school when he feels they are not sick.

Reutzel said the school has a policy to send children home when they have 100 degree or higher temperature or are throwing up. Documentation is kept on every student who visits the nurse's office and the board assured Homann it would discuss the situation and make sure all criteria are met and the policy is being followed.

The board then approved a request to sell surplus property as it becomes available.

In Reutzel's superintendent report he said the start of school has been very smooth and everyone has been adjusting back to their schedules without issue.

Reutzel shared with the board a letter he received from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services which said the Summer Food Service Program passed its review. 

"We received a very nice letter when they came and did a review," Reutzel said. "Everything is going very well at the moment."

The praise continued as Reutzel shared the scores the district received for its Special Education (SPED) and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"We received perfect scores right down the line of providing services to our students," Reutzel said.

Reutzel showed the board the district scored the highest possible rating in each category and thanked all the staff involved for making this happen for the students of the district.

Reutzel then congratulated FES Principal Joe Clauser in being the first school to ever receive the MO SW-PBS Award of Excellence for ten years of recognition.

Clauser also took the time to present at the MO SW-PBS Summer Institute in 2018.

Reutzel then moved on to update the board on the intermediate school project. He said the project is nearing completion, and he hopes to have the final pay order by the next meeting.

Reutzel said the HVAC system is undergoing finishing touches, and then training will be given before the final punch list is completed.

The board then approved a request to join the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Reutzel said he spoke at the August luncheon and felt it would be a good thing for the district to be a part of.

To end his superintendent's report Reutzel said he felt the start of school has been one of the smoothest in years.

Staff reported parent drop offs and pick ups have been running smoothly and new processes put in place have helped to speed things up this year.

The next school board meeting will be at 5 p.m., Sept. 18 at the district office. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

