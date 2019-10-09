The Fredericktown R-I School Board approved bus routes at its monthly meeting, Oct. 7.
Director of Transportation Scott Sikes said the routes are all relatively smooth except for one.
"I'd like to explain the Cobalt Village route," Sikes said. "If you get complaints, it's probably about that one and how the bus can be crowded."
Sikes said the buses hold 71 students and the route has 133 kids to pick up. He said the bus is currently having to fill the bus to capacity and then go back through town a second time to pick up more students.
"I mean it is full, I don't know what else to do really with it," Sikes said. "A school bus is designed to sit three to a seat and that works well for K through 2 and sometimes third or fourth graders but after you get to that it's really not comfortable to sit three to a seat."
Superintendent Brett Reutzel said the sudden increase in students needing to be picked up in town is due to parents bringing their students into town on their way to work.
The bus route was approved by the board.
The board also heard from Architect Anthony Milano regarding the Soccer Concession Facility. Milano presented the board with a bid packet for approval.
Reutzel said the tentative schedule would have the bid request placed in next week's newspaper for two weeks and then on Nov. 1 those planning to present a bid will be required to attend a mandatory site inspection.
"I've kind of learned through time that is probably the fairest way," Reutzel said. "If they are that interested in the project, they will have someone there. That way it eliminates any questions about anything. It's apples to apples if everyone has to be there."
The board approved the bid packet. Bids will be due Nov. 14 and the board will open them at its monthly meeting Nov. 19.
Assistant Superintendent Chadd Starkey presented the district's assessment plan for the boards approval.
Starkey said the document does not change a whole lot from year to year but will have updates from time to time.
"We used to line this whole room up with MAP tests, but now that we went online, the security issues aren't what they used to be," Starkey said. "We have to have a statement about that in there."
The board approved the assessment plan, the substitute list, and sending surplus property out for bid.
Before closing the meeting, several board members asked for an update on vaping in the schools.
High School Principal Craig Gibbs said vaping has reduced a little with the new policy, and he thinks parents know the district is serious about the issue.
"I really appreciate the stance you guys took on this," Gibbs said. "When the rest of the conference saw how serious we were about it, I think it's jogged some conversations in some other districts."
Gibbs said he was not going to say the district does not have any kids vaping, but that it has improved and is not as prevalent as it was last year.
"We may not be ready to go there yet, but Scott City is testing the devices and if it comes up nicotine and they are under 18, it's illegal for them to have and they get a ticket," Reutzel said. "If we wanted to get really serious, we can talk to the city about how much a ticket would cost them."
Reutzel said the district was not planning on taking it to that step, but it is a step which could be taken.
The Fredericktown School Board will meet for a special meeting Oct. 29 and a regular session Nov. 19. Both will be 5 p.m. at the district offices.
