R-I Board discusses vaping problems at middle school

The Fredericktown R-I School Board learned about the increase in vaping among district students at its monthly meeting Feb. 25. The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 16 due to winter weather.
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford showed several examples of vaping devices which had been confiscated from students and discussed the problems he faces on a daily basis.
"There is a major problem, I'll tell you that, and it is growing considerably in the younger ages, fast," Lunsford said. "I think it is going to be at the intermediate school before we know it, if it isn't already there."
Lunsford showed a variety of different types of vapes to the board. He said one of the biggest problems is so many parents and students think vapes are okay.
"The biggest thing about anything is education," Lunsford said. "We all know that. It doesn't matter what it is, having an education is the number one defense against anything."
Lunsford said Dana Barton found a free program out of Washington D.C. called "Vaping: Know the truth." The program is an intervention complete with four, 5-to-10-minute, lessons, know, uncover, overcome and change.
"We have four modules, four interventions the kids do," Lunsford said. "You have to have an 80 percent on the post-test to go on to the next module."
Lunsford said this program is set up for 8th through 12th grade, and its data says 1 in 20 middle school students have reported using a vape. He said currently the R-I district's number is higher than that and it is growing.
Currently Fredericktown R-I gives five days of ISS for the first vaping offense, five days OSS for the second offense and ten days OSS for the third offense.
Lunsford said he is now glad the board put the new vaping policy in place. He said it is a major problem and the consequences need to be as strict as they are.
"Sometimes we feel like we are fighting a losing battle," Lunsford said. "It is every day folks. Every day we are searching someone for vapes."
Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen talked to the board regarding the district's communication program.
"Coming to the district, one of my roles was communications director and so I wanted to make sure that I shared that with each building," Allen said. "That is not something I can do alone, for sure. They know what goes on in their buildings. They know how to communicate best with parents and the community about whats going on in their building."
Allen shared a list of the building communications team members and outlined the options being used to communicate including social media, the Democrat News, district website and more.
"We want to tell our story because if we don’t, someone else will tell our story for us and that is not always a positive thing," Allen said. "So we want positive updates going out, events, whatever they want to do to tell what’s going on in their building."
Allen said the goal for 2020-21 has been to bring consistency in the district's communications by implementing the same expectations across all buildings.
"This is important, this is a nice start in getting all building teams together and working toward one goal, the district goal, of how are we going to execute our communications to the community properly," Allen said. "Our goal for 2021-22 is to continue to strengthen our communications in house as well as expand our efforts by forming a community partnership team."
During his superintendent report, Chadd Starkey said COVID-19 numbers have continued to stay low in the district.
"I saw a thing out from the governor today that said I think we are the second lowest in the nation now, as far as our numbers," Starkey said. "The new case rate is down very, very low in Missouri, which is good news definitely and that is the same here. I think we have zero positives for students right now and zero for staff."
Starkey said Governor Parson announced Phase 1B Tier 3 will be available for vaccination March 15. He said teachers fall in this phase and the district will try to help whoever wishes to get the COVID-19 vaccine set up through the health department.
"It's definitely a lot better than it was before Christmas and we hope it continues," Starkey said.
Also in his report, Starkey reported HB349 passed out to the Missouri House and will now go to the Missouri Senate. He said this is a voucher bill that would be harmful to public education funding if it passes.
AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction) hours were discussed as a possibility for any future days missed during the school year. Starkey said the district may look into having the proper paperwork in place, so it is an option.
In other business, the board approved the seeking of bids for school pictures and services as well as for a track and track equipment for a district facility.
The board approved a bid from Kevin Pollack in the amount of $111,050 for the football field renovation that included an irrigation system, crowing the field and new sod.
The date to rehire certified staff was set for March 16.
Starkey requested approval to seek bus bids for three additional buses for the fleet on a three-year lease purchase agreement. The board approved the request.
The board approved a new start time for board meetings. Meetings will now begin at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.
In closed session, the board hired Beth Glore as the new assistant middle school principal for the 2021-22 school year. The board also accepted the resignation of Jackie Wagganer as high school kitchen manager and Morgan Bailey as assistant softball coach.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School board will be at 5:30 p.m., March 16 at the district offices.
