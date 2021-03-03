R-I Board discusses vaping problems at middle school

"We want to tell our story because if we don’t, someone else will tell our story for us and that is not always a positive thing," Allen said. "So we want positive updates going out, events, whatever they want to do to tell what’s going on in their building."

Allen said the goal for 2020-21 has been to bring consistency in the district's communications by implementing the same expectations across all buildings.

"This is important, this is a nice start in getting all building teams together and working toward one goal, the district goal, of how are we going to execute our communications to the community properly," Allen said. "Our goal for 2021-22 is to continue to strengthen our communications in house as well as expand our efforts by forming a community partnership team."

During his superintendent report, Chadd Starkey said COVID-19 numbers have continued to stay low in the district.

"I saw a thing out from the governor today that said I think we are the second lowest in the nation now, as far as our numbers," Starkey said. "The new case rate is down very, very low in Missouri, which is good news definitely and that is the same here. I think we have zero positives for students right now and zero for staff."