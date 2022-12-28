R-I Board explores project funding, savings redirection

The Fredericktown R-I School Board had a short agenda for its monthly meeting, Dec. 20.

First the board welcomed Program Manager Hannah White from Schneider Electric.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey said, the district is exploring some ideas to make improvements to the primary building.

"Despite our name, I am not here to talk to you about electric," White said. "We work with school districts on existing facility improvements. We look at things like lighting, and mechanical, and windows, and roofs, and anything within the existing facilities that can make the buildings more comfortable for students and staff."

White said, Schneider Electric comes in and finds ways to make the facility run more efficiently and helps redirect those savings to help pay for the project.

"Mr. Starkey and I, in 2021, so just last year, started having some conversations about what the current state of the district is like and I looked at how much you were spending on your utilities to see if there would be any opportunity," White said. "From our conversations, I think there is a way for us to help you, especially at the primary school right now. There is also, right now, some timely funding opportunities to explore."

White explained, in the state of Missouri there is legislation (RSMO Section 8.231) which governs the energy service companies and really dictates how companies such as Schneider Electric partner with public entities.

"There is really two different types of opportunities that we look at, and the first one is a revenue creation measure," White said. "Something like LED lighting is low hanging fruit that doesn't cost a whole lot to implement, but the savings that you receive on your utility bill is significant."

White said, things like mechanical replacements and window replacements, are things that save on energy and have a positive impact on your bills, but they can sometimes be so costly that the savings just do not pay for the project. In this case, Schneider Electric would look to find grants or rebates or use capital dollars to pay for the things like that.

"Eventually, if this is something you decided you are interested in, we would want to bring in our team of internal engineers on the site to really walk through the buildings and get a better understanding of what the opportunity would be," White said. "Right now, we are at the beginning stages to see if you would even be interested in learning a little more."

White said, traditionally school districts find savings anywhere from 15% to 30%, but once the team would get on site, they would be able to narrow the range down to more of a 5% range.

The Fredericktown R-I District would save anywhere from $33,000 to $66,000 per year in energy costs with these predictions. Schneider Electric would be able to guarantee those savings for a term of up to 15 years to help secure financing. This would allow the district to redirect anywhere from $615,000 to $1.2 million to help pay for improvements.

The district is still in early discussions regarding the program, but the board had an overall positive reaction to White's presentation.

The board was also visited by Chris Reagan regarding a practice facility he is working toward funding and building near the current sports complex.

Reagan was there to request assistance with janitorial services and some basic maintenance of the building in return for guaranteed use of the space for practices between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. every week day.

The board agreed to a good faith agreement and is excited to see the project succeed. Several board members commented on how another indoor practice facility is desperately needed.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 17 at the district offices.