Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford discusses wet bulb globe thermometers at the Sept. 17 R-I Board meeting.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Fredericktown School Board learned about wet bulb globe thermometers at its monthly meeting, Sept. 17.

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford and Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs addressed the board regarding the heat and humidity montitoring devices which are used by all middle and high school outdoor sports.

“This number is an ambient number that takes into consideration a lot of things,” Gibbs said. “Whether you stand in the shade, you’re on grass, you’re on pavement, you get a little bit of wind, it just keeps moving around.”

Gibbs said the devices are recommended by MSHAA but are not required.

“They have taken out the heat index stuff from their website,” Gibbs said. “You can’t find it anywhere so you better use what is recommended.”

Gibbs said he went ahead and purchased the new devices for all outdoor sports and coaches are supposed to check them every 15 to 20 minutes.

“If you get questions from parents or anyone, help us try to educate them that these numbers are not Fahrenheit temperatures. This has nothing to do with temperature,” Gibbs said. “This is an ambient number that a lot of things are taken in to make up this number.”

Lunsford said he has noticed good and bad aspects of the devices. He said, due to many high readings since the start of school, some sports have had very few practices before their games.

The council also discussed next year’s school calendar. Superintendent Brett Reutzel said the topic will have to be an ongoing conversation as a decision will not be easy.

“I will continue to have to bring this up at every board meeting and have asked the building principals to come up with two or three or four individuals in their building to serve on a calendar committee,” Reutzel said. “I would like to meet with them on a fairly regular bases to help decide what it is we want to do.”

The board voted to amend a procedure requiring students to have a physical every year in order to play in school sports.

“The activities association and their sports medicine advisory has come up with a new protocol which is that students will only have to get physicals every other year,” Reutzel said. “I just think a lot can happen with a student in a year’s time.”

Reutzel said he has checked with other districts and they have also chosen to continue having physicals every year.

The Fredericktown School Board will meet for its next regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m., Oct. 7 and for a special meeting at 5 p.m., Oct. 29 both at the district offices.

