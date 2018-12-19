The Fredericktown R-I School Board heard from a concerned parent at its monthly meeting, Monday.
Melissa Parson asked the board to look at the safety of the bus route and pick up location at the intersection of Madison County Roads 229 and 238.
Parson said there are 15 children picked up at the location, including three of her children and that there is not 300 feet of visible clearance from both directions.
"We have some safety concerns about the stop that our kids are required to catch the bus at," Parson said. "It's a really dangerous intersection."
Parson said one of her children is in kindergarten and another in first grade has autism, and she is concerned about their safety.
"I have called and spoke with Mr. Sikes on several different occasions to discuss the issue," Parson said. "Whenever the bridge was being repaired on Z Hwy, the bus traveled down 229 at that time and picked all the kids up on 229 right in front of their house."
Parson said whenever the bridge was finished, the bus went back to its old route.
Director of Transportation Scott Sikes said the route taken during the Z Hwy bridge repair added 20 minutes to the route and was always planned to be temporary.
"We told them we would go back to the original way when the bridge opened," Sikes said. "We were going down 203 coming to 229, going down 238, up 234 all the way to the bridge and then we would turn around. I wanted to keep them off 72 because it is busy and we have another bus so I brought them back to the elementary. We rerouted that to the elementary so we came across 229 because it made more sense. It saved us time. It still added 20 minutes to the route, but it saved us time."
Parson said she has spoken with the neighbors and they are willing to work out a turn around spot or circle drive in order to cut down on time if need be.
Sikes said the route is currently the way he inherited it and the way it has made the most sense without backing into some really tight spots. He said he is open to suggestions.
Superintendent Brett Reutzel said the district has always followed state recommendations when it comes to setting bus routes and at times the district's routes are even safer.
The board members decided to take a closer look at the intersection and to speak with the county about adding some form of signage to the area.
The 2017-2018 Audit was reviewed and approved by the board along with the 2019 District Insurance plan.
Reutzel said he personally evaluated the values of the structures and agreed to increase the amount of coverage ensuring that if disaster were to occur, all of the schools could be rebuilt at once.
The coverage is now a $54 million policy which includes everything from structures and cars to flood and earthquakes.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Jan. 15 at the district offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.