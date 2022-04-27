R-I Board members take oaths

The first order of business at the Fredericktown R-I School Board meeting, April 19, was the reorganization of the board.

Incumbent Leo Francis and newly-elected board member Jane Kopitsky both took their oaths of office. After Francis and Kopitsky took their seats, Richard Allgier was elected president of the board and Xandra Sonderman was chosen to be the vice president.

The April election results were certified during the meeting.

Austin Pace with Byrne and Jones provided the board with an update on the high school track project. He said he would be attending each monthly meeting to keep the board informed of the progress.

"We have the track excavated," Pace said. "We have, I'd say 95% of the rock ready to go. The concrete is currently being poured. We have the inside curves and the drainage system around the track installed and the concrete crew has now moved to the D zone, which are the defensive, oval areas, on the football side."

Pace said, there was an unfortunate mix up with the cement plant and the wrong kind of mix was sent. He said he noticed significant amounts of shrinkage cracks.

"I saw that and said 'we can't have that,'" Pace said. "We ripped it all out. We are going to pour it all over again. We are moving forward with that."

Pace said, after the D zones are poured, crews will move to the outside where there will be a surrounding sidewalk around the outside. He said, the other crew reached a snag when the rock breaker, which is being used to break out the bedrock that is in line with the outflow drainage system, broke.

"Unfortunately, the breaker broke so we are waiting for a part to come in and fix that," Pace said. "From there we are going to break out the rock that is there and be able to install our drainage pipe and structures. Then we can move to paving the track and parking lot."

The board approved pay order No. 2 for the track in the amount of $226,899.90, as well as, change order No. 3 which is estimated to cost between $15,000 and $25,000.

In other business, a pay increase for classified staff was approved.

"On the classified salary schedules, we tried to do the same percentage as what we did on the base, so around 3% and we just added that on all the lines," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "Probably the lowest increase would be somewhere around $500 and goes up to around $1,000, depending on how much you make and the base. There are a lot of factors there. We try to do that same percentage whenever we do the base for the classified folks as well."

During the administrative reports, the board heard an update on the Special Education Department from Shawnnett Williams.

Williams spoke about the Transition Fair, organized by the Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley School Districts, held earlier in April.

"There are so many benefits of participating in the transition fair for our kids," Williams said. "Our main goal at the high school, and all the buildings really, but we are preparing them at the high school to get ready to transition to what their life is going to be like once they leave the high school."

Williams said a lot of the SPED students are going to need supports in place whether or not it is through independent living or college and those types of things.

"There are many challenges for our students," Williams said. "It is our hope that with the Transition Fair we can provide them with the information that is necessary for them to be successful once they are ready to start their own lives after high school."

Williams said, planning for the fair is a huge process, and as soon as the fair is over, planning for the next year begins.

"We have opened it up to all of the area school districts because they are not just our kids," Williams said. "They are all of our kids."

Williams said, over the years, the event has grown, and she is amazed every year at the contacts they make and plethora of agencies who attend.

At the fair, students had the opportunity to learn about jobs in the area, make first impressions, have informal interviews, learn how to get and maintain a job, fill out a resume and more.

More information about the April 19 Fredericktown School Board meeting, including an update from the district librarians and recognition of a high school student, will be published in the May 4 edition of the Democrat News.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

