R-I Board planning, testing, looking toward future

The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, Monday night.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey started off the meeting by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and then went straight into the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services plan.

The reopening plan has to be revised every six months to stay in compliance with ESR III.

"This is the same plan that we have had for almost two years," Starkey said. "We have just revised it a little bit. We can still revise it at any time. It is not like we put it on a shelf and this is the version we have to run with."

Starkey said the plan was presented to the community partnership team as well as to the board for feedback before it was completed.

The policy is very similar to the previous version and still features the three levels of learning, which are traditional, virtual option and AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction). Level three would come into play if the district had to close for any reason.

As for safety protocols, the policy states students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 will be excluded from school and may be excluded from school if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. The district does not require but encourages all students and staff to self screen before coming to school.

For a full copy of the Fredericktown R-I reopening plan, contact the district office.

Continuing the COVID-19 discussion, Starkey said, the district has an opportunity to order free antigen tests, and there is a nurse in the district willing to administer the tests.

"We would come up with some plans on how we would use them, and when we would use them," Starkey said. "Most likely what would happen is, if a kid came in and they were symptomatic and the parents wanted them to be tested, we could do that for them. Also, I know with MSHSAA guidelines you could run into a situation where you might need to test some players to get them back on the floor quicker."

Starkey said another advantage of offering testing is, by developing a testing program, the district would be able to dip into another pot of supplemental funding. He said, if he can tap into some more funding, he feels like he needs to.

The board approved the reopening plan as well as the creation of a COVID-19 testing program.

A copy of the audit draft, which was received just an hour before the meeting, was presented to the board.

"We don't expect any changes, and on the last couple of pages you look to see if there are any findings, and there are no findings, so that is good news," Starkey said. "Those last couple pages tell you if you need to correct anything or not and everything looks good."

The board approved the audit.

Next, the board was presented with the district's 2022 property insurance. Starkey said each area went up a little other than crime which went slightly down. He said, overall the district saw an increase of about $9,000.

The board approved the district's 2022 property insurance.

Starkey then asked the board if he could explore extending the school day when working on the 2022-2023 school calendar.

"I’m not saying we are going to shorten the time that our kids are educated, but it just gives you a little bit of flexibility because it is all based on hours with the calendars now," Starkey said. "We are just exploring it I’m not saying we are going to do that for sure."

Starkey said, currently the students have 6.4 hours of instruction time each day and adding 15 minutes per day would add up to a lot of hours through the course of the year.

"I’m not going to allow it to get to the point where we’ve got kids going home at 7 p.m. or really late in the evening because of Learning Zone," Starkey said. "Ten minutes might not be a major issue, but we will look at it and see what we come up with."

Starkey then informed the board the district had been approved for a $75,000 grant for a career counselor.

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said the grant has created a lot of questions, but it is a good problem to have, and this will be a great thing for the students.

"If this thing works the way it is supposed to, it is not something we want to get rid of, so we have to think how does this look, is this something we are going to be able to continue to fund beyond those two years because I definitely think there is a need," Starkey said. "There are only 40 districts in the state that got it and we definitely want to take advantage of it."

The board members were asked to keep the topic in mind and think of any questions they have. The topic will be readdressed at the next meeting.

Next, Starkey said they met with Hoener and Associates and Byrne and Jones to finalize plans for the high school track. He said they talked about details such as where gates should go and what alternate bids the district would like to see.

"The Byrne and Jones rep will go back and actually get us some firm pricing and come back to us again, and then we can look at that," Starkey said. "If we need to cut anything or we think something isn’t going to work right, we can change it again. We are progressing."

While speaking of the track Starkey said the field has had some issues with the two light poles on the east side of the field. He said, during the last football game of the year, one of the two sets of lights would not come on.

"We found out that is not in conduit, the wire, and the wire is aluminum from back a long time ago," Starkey said. "We have issues with the scoreboard and the clocks shorting out too because the wire is not in conduit and it gets water in there. So we might look at rewiring that."

Starkey said, if they do that, he would also like to add a couple of dust to dawn lights so people can walk there at night and not have to flip all the big lights on.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School board will be 5:30 p.m., January 18 at the district offices.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

