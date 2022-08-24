R-I board prepares for start of school year

The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, Aug. 16.

The meeting began with the 2022 Tax Rate Hearing. Superintendent Chadd Starkey reported the district saw a big jump in personal property tax revenue from last year to this year.

"It was almost a $9 million increase up from $31 million to $40 million," Starkey said. "Overall we went from $112,500,000 last year, up to $123 million this year. If you look at the historical comparisons that is a big jump for us."

Starkey said, he is not sure what caused the personal property to increase so much but that people within the district must be buying more cars and livestock.

"I've been told from one of the commissioners that we can expect another big jump again next year," Starkey said. "This was not a reassessment year so a lot of the totals stayed the same on real estate taxes."

Starkey made a recommendation to set the $3.90 tax rate with 3.20 in the incidental fund and .70 in the capital outlay fund. This split is consistent with how the district has set things in the past.

The board approved the recommendation and set the tax rate.

Next, Carey Manley with OPAA Food Service gave the board an update.

"Last year was definitely a crazy year," Manley said. "Between food shortages, natural disasters, snack shortages, cereal company strikes, you name it, we went through it last year. So this year's going to be easy breezy."

Manley said, she is happy to report a lot of the pre-COVID options will return including a la carte options. She said she is also excited to announce the addition of a sub station bar for the higher level grades as well as the introduction of healthy energy drink options at the high school level.

The board also approved its reopening planning, or COVID plan. Starkey said, the district is currently on a level one which is pretty much wide open and the same as the end of last year. It will be recommended that students who test positive isolate for five days and be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school.

"If they don't have symptoms, we want to get them back in school," Starkey said.

Water fountains have been turned back on inside the campuses. Starkey said, the Madison County Health Department was consulted and gave the green light to turn them back on.

Project Manager Austin Place from Byrne and Jones stopped by to give an update on the high school track project.

"Your track is complete," Place said. "We've got it striped. We've got the fencing all around it. All the gates were adjusted today. We are ready to use that track."

Place said, there are a few things left to do including grading of some rock, paving and striping the parking lot and then back filling and touching up the field.

The board all thanked Place for the wonderful job saying the project looks great and they can not wait for the community to use it.

"I wanted to deliver a great product for you guys because I really did enjoy working down here, and I do enjoy working down here," Place said. "It is a nice show piece right here on (Hwy) 72. That is a big community piece. Everyone sees that, so I'm glad that is how you guys feel."

The board approved two pay orders for the track in the amount of $190,670.70 and $194,818.40.

During his superintendent's report, Starkey discussed the 2022-2023 budget. The document lists revenues at $22,596,709. The funds are broken up as: $7,972,876 from local, $9,477,735 from state, and $4,946,098 from federal. The expenses are budgeted at $21,548,463.51, with $15,735,035.75 of that (73%) going toward employee payroll and benefits.

The board then set the tuition rate at $8,828 per child. This is something the board sets every year.

Starkey reported summer school had an enrollment of 789. He said, this is up from last year.

Student and faculty handbooks were passed out to each of the board members to review at their leisure.

Starkey gave a report on facility updates. He said, painting is being done including the columns at the elementary school. Some HVAC is being replaced. Decks are being fixed at the primary building. Some lighting is being upgraded. An awning has been installed at the alternative school, and there have been concrete repairs here and there.

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson gave a brief update on school safety.

"Just to start off, thank you for allowing us to go ahead and employ another SRO (school resource officer)," Henson said. "We've already got Jacob (SRO Lunsford) in the system and all of our SROs right now are going through some SWAT training and doing some stuff in the buildings. We are very excited about those guys and very excited about the training that they are getting to go through."

Henson said, a few improvements this year include the complete rekeying of the high school building, updated radios, devices to barricade doors were installed in every room, and additional lighting has been installed.

One improvement that is taking a little longer than expected is the concrete barriers to stop vehicles from being able to drive into the buildings. These are on order but Henson said, due to price increases, particularly with shipping costs, a different design had to be chosen and they will only be delivered to the intermediate and middle schools.

The district is holding a ribbon cutting for the high school track prior to the first home football game of the season, at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26. If the parking lot is not completed or the game is canceled due to weather, the ribbon cutting will be moved to the next Friday, same time and place.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown School Board will be at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 20 at the district offices.