R-I Board recognizes student athletes

"Girls soccer is extremely physical and one of the most physical players that I have seen in my limited soccer experience is this young lady here," Eaves said. "It was obvious even to me how this young lady controlled the game from her position. Just her awareness, her skills, obviously her physical play, I was just in awe."

Eaves said the dedication both Buxton and her parents have put into her soccer career have paid off as she moves on to play in college.

"She is obviously great in the classroom and in school," Eaves said. "Also, she is not just a great athlete. She is a great student athlete. Her parents, I know, are very proud of her and should be. She is a good one."

The board presented both Gruenke and Buxton with a card and congratulated them for their achievements.

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson presented the safety plan for approval.

"Obviously, we have our drills every year," Henson said. "We haven't ran into any problems conducting the drills with COVID. We do each of the drills in the fall and then in the spring."

Henson said staff is trained on a variety of topics, and basic intruder situations are gone through with the Fredericktown Police Department.