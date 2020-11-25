R-I Board recognizes student athletes

The Fredericktown R-I School Board met Nov. 20.
At the start of the meeting, the board recognized two student athletes, Lyndan Gruenke and Arika Buxton.
"We have a couple of very special visitors with us, some students that we want to recognize tonight," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said.
"Lyndan here is a junior, and he had an outstanding season this year," FHS Cross Country Coach Joe Garrity said. "He started this year way faster than we thought he would after last season. He improved a ton and just committed to it, and he set the school record."
Garrity said Gruenke set a record by running a 5K in 16.55. He said, this season Gruenke had eight top ten finishes, three first places, eleven medals, finished second in the conference, was the fastest at the district meet and placed seventeenth against 165 runners at state.
Athletic Director Derrick Eaves said, historically kids perform so much better the second time they are up there (at state) because they are more confident and know they belong.
"To be all state as a junior and the first kid in Fredericktown history speaks a lot of him," Eaves said. "Next year he will do very well I'm sure."
Next, Buxton was highlighted for signing with Missouri Baptist University to continue her education and play soccer for the Spartans.
"Girls soccer is extremely physical and one of the most physical players that I have seen in my limited soccer experience is this young lady here," Eaves said. "It was obvious even to me how this young lady controlled the game from her position. Just her awareness, her skills, obviously her physical play, I was just in awe."
Eaves said the dedication both Buxton and her parents have put into her soccer career have paid off as she moves on to play in college.
"She is obviously great in the classroom and in school," Eaves said. "Also, she is not just a great athlete. She is a great student athlete. Her parents, I know, are very proud of her and should be. She is a good one."
The board presented both Gruenke and Buxton with a card and congratulated them for their achievements.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson presented the safety plan for approval.
"Obviously, we have our drills every year," Henson said. "We haven't ran into any problems conducting the drills with COVID. We do each of the drills in the fall and then in the spring."
Henson said staff is trained on a variety of topics, and basic intruder situations are gone through with the Fredericktown Police Department.
"We do currently have four SROs (school resource officers)," Henson said. "Those guys are very active. We keep them on a rotating schedule. Only one is considered a school employee. The other three we reimburse the police department. We stagger their times a little bit so that we can have somebody on campus throughout the school day. We are very happy with those guys and what they do."
Next, Henson said they are required to have a drill every year for the FEMA shelters. He said, as of now, there is not a drill scheduled.
"I just don't want to pack a thousand kids into a gym with the idea that it could turn into a super spreader or something," Henson said. "So for right now we have kept that off the schedule."
Henson also discussed keeping emergency procedures updated every year, traffic adjustments, the youth suicide awareness and prevention program, the crisis plan and the anti-bullying campaign.
The board approved the safety plan.
Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen then discussed the APR and performance report or district report card. She said it looks a little different this year.
“The APR currently is set up in five standards that we are looking at as a district," she said. "Some apply to the high school and some apply to the whole district. But last year, because of COVID, we did not have academic testing at the end of the year, MAP testing and EOCs.”
Allen then discussed the five standards; academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance, and graduation rate.
Next, Starkey brought up the discussion of MSBA training compensation.
"Usually we compensate the staff $500 for that training," Starkey said. "It’s around 300 employees who receive the stipend. So you are talking $150,000 plus taxes. So a little above. There was some mention about increasing that a little bit due to COVID."
Starkey said if the board increased the amount from $500 to $750 it would cost about $75,000 more.
"We are doing okay even though the state funding has been a little bit short," Starkey said. "I think we could probably afford it. I would be a little concerned if we went any higher than that."
The board voted to increase the MSBA training compensation from $500 to $750.
The substitute list was approved. Board Member Jennifer Hale abstained from the vote as she is volunteering her services as a substitute. Starkey said school board members are allowed to substitute, but they are not allowed to be compensated, so Hale’s services will be strictly voluntary.
During his superintendent's report, Starkey said, as of the night of the meeting, the district had around 5 to 7 staff and 5 students positive with COVID-19. He said the numbers have been hanging right around there.
"We are just taking it day by day," Starkey said. "I’ve talked to Becky (Hunt, the Madison County Health Department Administrator) several times and we can’t really pinpoint that anyone is really getting infected or there is an isolated place in the school that is causing an outbreak. It seems to be more from a community source or the home or somewhere like that and turning up positive."
Starkey said Hunt has been very complimentary to the procedure the district has in place. He said he has reiterated to administration how important it is to stay diligent when it comes to social distancing, masks and barriers.
"The governor came out last week, you may have saw that, with this 'wear a mask, stay in school' guidance," Starkey said. "Basically, it says if you have a mask mandate in place, then if Judy and I were both wearing a mask, she ends up positive, but I get to stay in school."
Starkey said, if the district has the mandate and both students are wearing a mask during the time of exposure the student who did not test positive would be allowed to go to school.
"Talking to the administrators, I don’t know that it would change a lot of our quarantines," Starkey said. "That is really our biggest issue. The kids that get quarantined (do so) because of close contact. But most of those are happening away from school."
The board decided to keep the mask policy as it currently is, to strongly encourage them, and to continue to monitor the situation before making any changes.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Dec. 15 at the district offices.
