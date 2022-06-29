R-I Board recognizes students, hears report on high school

The Fredericktown School Board convened for its regularly scheduled meeting, June 21.

The first order of business for the board was three special student guests, Matthew Starkey, Lucy Pham and Kyndal Dodd. All three recently graduated as part of the Fredericktown High School Class of 2022.

FHS Principal Craig Gibbs first spoke about Matthew Starkey who was one of three students who scored a 30 on his ACT.

"We are super proud of Matthew," Gibbs said. "He also graduated high school with an associate of arts degree. Matthew we are proud of you and all the accomplishments and all the things. You are one of those kids, a three sport athlete, you are busy all year long, you've been doing that for a long time and you always kept being a student first. That's something to be very proud of."

"I appreciate the constant support from everybody," Matthew Starkey said.

Next up was Pham who also happened to be the FHS Class of 2022 salutatorian.

"I could talk a long time about Lucy," Gibbs said. "She has stood the test of time and had a tremendous four years of academics. But while she was doing that, she is incredibly talented artistically. I can never do it justice with all her accomplishments with her art, but I know that she excelled over at the MAC art contest."

Gibbs said, pretty much anytime Pham is involved in an art contest she either wins or places very, very high.

"We are just so proud of her accomplishments in high school, both academically and how she excels in the artistic world too," Gibbs said. "We know that she is going to do great things as she enters adulthood and we are super proud of her."

Lastly, Coach Micah Reutzel spoke about Dodd, who will be attending Mineral Area College on a full ride basketball scholarship.

"Kyndal Dodd, what can I say," Reutzel said. "Last summer we talked about what should Kyndal's goals be for the coming year, and she had several, but one of them was to get a scholarship to play college basketball. That is what we are recognizing her for tonight. She is going to go to MAC on a full ride and play for the women's basketball team."

Reutzel said, this was his first year as the basketball coach and Dodd had already established herself as the best player and leading scorer on the girls team before he came in.

"She didn't have to buy into anything that I was selling," Reutzel said. "She could have said I am going to do my own thing and take care of myself and that's it, but she did not do that. She totally bought into our team and our culture and it paid off big time, not only for her but for our team and for myself."

Retuzel said, it was very rewarding to coach Kyndal this year and he is very thankful for her.

"I'm super excited to see how far she can go," Reutzel said. "She was on the Dream Team, she was first team all-district, she was first team all-conference, she finished as the seventh leading scorer in girl's basketball history, 8th or 10th in rebounding. She basically just entered the top ten in all major statistical categories. She had a huge year this year."

After the three students were recognized, Gibbs gave his administrative report to the board. This was the final building report as the other four buildings had presented at prior meetings.

"One of the biggest focuses at the high school is the transitioning from our eighth graders to ninth graders," Gibbs said. "Research tells us that is a huge period in adolescences lives when they transition."

Gibbs said, they work to try and add safety nets to try and help kids, so as they progress in high school, they have a foundation built and have the best chance to be successful.

FHS, uses a similar tier program as the other buildings. This program helps identify students who need help early.

Gibbs also spoke about attendance, cellphones, the working lunch program, and the use of QR codes to help students reach out for help without peer judgement.

"Before I go, I wanted to talk a little bit about our juniors and seniors as a review of what happened at the high school this year," Gibbs said. "We had 52 seniors graduate with A+ distinction this year. I know that doesn't seem like a lot out of 140 and you may think it should be more than that, but when I look at the conference wide, we are surprisingly higher than a lot of other schools."

Gibbs said, more than 90 students this year earned some type of college credit, whether they were a sophomore, junior or senior. He said, 86 students attended UniTec this year.

"That is the most we've had since I've been here," Gibbs said. "That is a phenomenal program, and it is getting better. They are trying to offer more programs and there is a real need for those career tech areas. I'm so thankful that you allow us to be apart of UniTec and that we are making it a priority in our high school. Not every kid needs to go to college right off the bat. Some kids need to go to a trade school. Some kids need to go to work. Some kids need to go to the military, and we need to find out what that path is and provide a way for that."

Gibbs said, this year, 85 graduates received some kind of scholarship funding.

"Obviously, I want that to be more, but I'm sure glad it's not less," Gibbs said. "We will continue to strive to give our students opportunities to earn scholarship money."

Lastly, Gibbs once again highlighted the fact that three of this year's graduates also earned their associate of arts degree.

"That takes a lot of work from the kid that wants to do that, and I think it is very admirable," Gibbs said. "To do the things that they want and need to do in high school, to have their high school experience and at the same time go above and beyond and do that. I'm super proud of our upper level age group."

In other business, the board approved pay application No. 4 for the high school track project in the amount of $231,364.90.

During his superintendent's report, Chadd Starkey updated the board on summer projects, including painting of the board office and the need to update the cell phone policy at the middle and high school.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 16 at the district offices.

