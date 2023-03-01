The Fredericktown R-I School Board recognized two student athletes during its regular monthly meeting, Feb. 21.

Senior Linley Rehkop recently signed with Evangel University to run track and field and senior Triston Lunsford singed with Culver-Stockton College to continue his soccer career.

FHS Track Coach Joe Garrity introduced Linley to the board and talked about how great she has been to have as part of his team. He said, he has had the pleasure of coaching her since she was the sixth grade track manager.

“To remind you of all the wonderful things she’s done in track for two seasons, because she didn’t have a freshman year,” Garrity said. “She is seven time all district in five different events, four time state qualifier in three events, she has two school records on her own, javelin and 100 meter, and one school record with the relay team, 4x100 relay. She is an amazing athlete who puts in hard work and dedication, but even more than that whoever will get to coach her next is a very lucky person. She is one of the most outstanding human beings that I know.”

Next, soccer coach Leo Sikes, who could not be at the meeting to speak about Triston, prepared something for Athletic Director Derrick Eaves to read.

“Triston was a true leader and was the ultimate team player,” Sikes’ statement read. “He always led by example and was one of the first ones to offer encouragement to fellow players who made a mistake or had a bad day. He always gave his best and made the smart play to give us the best chance to win. I have no doubt that he will succeed at whatever he wants to do.”

Linley and Triston were both congratulated by the board and presented with a goodie bag and gift card.

During the presentations portion of the meeting, Fredericktown Intermediate School Principal Nickey Reutzel, along with three guests, title teacher Monica Hoffman, librarian Katie Rehkop and school counselor Michelle Parson, gave an overview some of the great things FIS is up to this school year.

Hoffman spoke about the tier system and how the district works to make sure no child is left behind. She said, currently 171 students, within third, fourth, and fifth grades, are working through the tier system.

“The goal is to get them to grade level,” Hoffman said.

Reutzel also highlighted the positive changes she has seen in her building since the addition of the Character Strong program.

“We had really noticed disrespectful conduct and speech rise in the last couple years,” Reutzel said. “So Ms. Parson along with the other counselors looked into Character Strong and honestly, at first, it was one of those things that you didn’t know what kind of impact it would make.”

Parson said, at first teachers were very apprehensive about the program because it was another thing for them to be doing.

“It is just giving the kids a great way to build their character,” Parson said. “Also, the teachers are loving it too. I really thought at first, oh no they are not going to be happy with this, but they are doing it and they can see a change. They are already seeing how their class is growing together and becoming kind to each other. That right there is showing that hey we are doing something right there. This is something good.”

Reutzel said, you can already see the change in the students’ bad behavior with office referrals in several of the problem areas declining.

Carey Edwards with TMI presented a “small book” regarding possible improvement projects for the facilities. The discussions are preliminary, but revolve around HVAC and other energy saving improvement options.

Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen then gave a quick reminder of the MSIP6, Missouri School Improvement Program, which all Missouri schools are a part.

“It is the accountability system and reviewing system for schools to be accredited,” Allen said. “They look at us through the lens of a certain set of standards and indicators and all schools are held accountable to those.”

Allen said, the review is divided into sets, continuous improvement, performance standards and best practices.

“We want to improve our APR, that is our goal and every district’s goal, so the way we can do that is to focus on these two areas, performance and continuous improvement,” Allen said.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5:30, March 21 at the district offices.