R-I Board votes, Valle to enter football conference

"It's not the best option but its better than having all three of those teams, that are much bigger than us, having to play them every year," Eaves said. "That is where we are. We have to look out for what is best for our program and playing those schools right now I don't believe is the best thing right now."

Eaves recommended allowing Valle into the football conference and the board voted to approve the recommendation.

The council reviewed a portion of the 2019-2020 audit. Starkey said he verified with the company performing the audit that there were no findings but they did not have a final draft ready to present.

"I think COVID has backed up a lot of their work and they are in a rush to get everything finished up by the end of the year," Starkey said. "We are required by law to have the audit approved by Dec. 31."

The board approved the audit.

Next, the board approved the substitute list with Board Member Jennifer Hale, abstaining.

Hale said she substituted for second grade a few weeks ago, and she helped students write their letters to Santa.