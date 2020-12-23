R-I Board votes, Valle to enter football conference

The Fredericktown R-I School Board voted to allow Valle into its football conference during its regular monthly meeting, Dec. 15.
"Valle of Ste. Gen. has formally requested to enter into our football conference," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "That will be two years from now."
Athletic Director Derrick Eaves said the Jefferson County schools are trying to get back together and that would break up the MAFC football conference, of which Fredericktown is currently a member. He said Perryville is the team that is currently in there.
"Perryville has a deal, we believe, to go in with the small schools, that is why they are getting out," Eaves said. "Their program is down a little bit. That is going to be good for their program."
Eaves said Valle has been moved up a class and is now in the same class as Fredericktown, class 3, so the Warriors are wanting to join the MAFC.
"With Perryville moving out it's a natural fit for Valle to come in," Eaves said. "A lot of people are saying what are you doing adding Valle. They are really good. You guys are going to take it on the chin a little bit."
Eaves said the other option is not to let Valle in now but in two years Valle will vote to come into the conference with North County and Farmington.
"It's not the best option but its better than having all three of those teams, that are much bigger than us, having to play them every year," Eaves said. "That is where we are. We have to look out for what is best for our program and playing those schools right now I don't believe is the best thing right now."
Eaves recommended allowing Valle into the football conference and the board voted to approve the recommendation.
The council reviewed a portion of the 2019-2020 audit. Starkey said he verified with the company performing the audit that there were no findings but they did not have a final draft ready to present.
"I think COVID has backed up a lot of their work and they are in a rush to get everything finished up by the end of the year," Starkey said. "We are required by law to have the audit approved by Dec. 31."
The board approved the audit.
Next, the board approved the substitute list with Board Member Jennifer Hale, abstaining.
Hale said she substituted for second grade a few weeks ago, and she helped students write their letters to Santa.
“It was a good day," Hale said. "We had fun. I reflected after that. I was their second sub that week and the kids and I kind of talked about how it was different and the inconsistencies. I think it is challenging for the kids just being in the classroom. It was kind of neat to see what they were feeling.”
During his Superintendent's report, Starkey said they currently had 10 staff and 9 students on the COVID-19 positive list with around 150 quarantined.
"We are hanging in there keeping the doors open, so far," Starkey said. "Starting January 4, there are some quarantine changes. Basically for us people who are considered close contact but they don't have a positive at home, they can come back at day 10 instead of day 14."
Starkey said students who come back at day 10 will be monitored and asked to wear a mask.
"Hopefully that will help a little bit," Starkey said. "Hopefully Christmas break helps a little bit. Right now they miss two full weeks of school if they are quarantined or close contact, so that would reduce it down to about a week and a half."
Starkey said they are asking virtual students to reapply for the second semester. He said they are trying to encourage some of those students who are struggling to get back into face to face instruction.
"Some of them are getting pretty far behind," Starkey said. "We are going to keep working on that and trying to get them caught up on their school work. Looking back to last year, when we kind of gave everyone a free pass, you know, and this year it is not like that with the distance instruction. Some of them are really having a hard time."
Starkey said six or seven food service companies are planning to attend a pre-bid meeting with bids due Jan. 13. He said the bids will be opened in a public meeting, and he hopes the board could meet to narrow down the choices to two or three.
Also, during his superintendent's report Starkey gave an update on wireless access points.
"We've got our wireless access points installed on each building and we kind of checked into doing some things with some buses," Starkey said. "There are a couple devices out there."
Starkey said some of the concerns they are still looking into include number of users, battery life, filters and security. He said there is some grant funding out there to help with purchases and they are exploring different options.
Regarding the Fredericktown R-I School District Foundation, Starkey said they have had several substantial donations lately and are planning to start work on the football field.
"It needs to be recrowned," Starkey said. "If you go out there and walk on it there are some really deep flat spots that tend to hold water."
Starkey said the plan is to have a bid packet ready for approval at the Jan. 19 meeting, with bids due Feb. 10.
"We'd like to get going because there is a timeline with getting the sod to take hold before the fall season," Starkey said.
Eaves discussed future Homecoming events. He said the Student Council presented Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs and himself with reasons why the game should be held in December and on a Friday.
"After this year, it will always be on a Friday," Eaves said. "It will alternate between the Perryville game and we are going to move this Valle game to a Friday. Whichever one of those games is home, that will be our Homecoming."
Eaves said Student Council's reasons for wanting the event moved up were weather, and they said school spirit seems better than during second semester.
"They had a nice presentation, so we are going to give it a try," Eaves said.
Starkey said the state board recently met and is still holding on to giving end of the year assessments to all students but is supposedly not going to use the results for accountability.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Jan. 19 at the district offices.
