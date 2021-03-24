R-I Choir students make all-district choir

Eight Fredericktown choir students, four each from Kelly A. Burlison Middle School and Fredericktown High School, were selected for the paper-only, all-district choir.
They had to record their voices singing "My Country 'tis of Thee" and submit that as an audition.
Due to conditions they will not meet as a choir to perform, but we are proud nonetheless.
Middle school students were Callie Rice, Hailey Sebastion, Haley Tucker, Paige Maas. High school students were Atira Williams, Kaitlyn Maas, Alyssa Sample, Haley McColl.