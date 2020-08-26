R-I chooses to mask up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown R-I School District made an announcement, Aug. 24, the day before school started, making masks/face coverings a requirement for staff and students when social distancing is not possible.

"Due to the increased number of cases stated in the MCHD (Madison County Health Department) weekend announcement and as recommended by DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), we will require masks/face coverings, for students and staff, when social distancing, six feet, is not possible such as on the bus, in some classrooms, and hallways," Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey said.

The announcement said the plan to start school, Aug. 25, would go ahead as scheduled with a few adjustments and reminders.

"Please understand as we make decisions that our number one priority is student and staff safety," the announcement read.

The recommendation came from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education after an increase of cases in the area.