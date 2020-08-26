 Skip to main content
R-I chooses to mask up
R-I chooses to mask up

Fredericktown black cat masks

Fredericktown R-I makes masks mandatory for all staff and students. 

 Victoria Kemper

The Fredericktown R-I School District made an announcement, Aug. 24, the day before school started, making masks/face coverings a requirement for staff and students when social distancing is not possible.

"Due to the increased number of cases stated in the MCHD (Madison County Health Department) weekend announcement and as recommended by DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), we will require masks/face coverings, for students and staff, when social distancing, six feet, is not possible such as on the bus, in some classrooms, and hallways," Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey said.

The announcement said the plan to start school, Aug. 25, would go ahead as scheduled with a few adjustments and reminders.

"Please understand as we make decisions that our number one priority is student and staff safety," the announcement read. 

The recommendation came from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education after an increase of cases in the area.

"Buses are an area of concern as some students will be in close proximity for over 15 minutes," the announcement read. "We strongly encourage that parents bring and pick up students if possible during this time. If students ride a bus, they will be required to wear a mask at times when social distancing is not possible. Also, families will be asked to sit together."

The announcement asked everyone to refer to the leveled plan outlined in the district's COVID-19 Pandemic Reopening Plan. The district may need to move to a different level at short notice due to increased COVID-19 cases.

"As always we thank you for your continued support and understanding during this unprecedented time," the announcement concluded. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

