R-I District approves budget

Fredericktown High School Athletic Director Derrick Eaves told the board that Jefferson County has put a limit of two fans per athlete at athletic events. He discussed MSHSAA guidelines on athletic fan attendance with no decision being made on local limitations.

Eaves said the lack of student participation in JV football has brought into question the cancellation of JV football games.

The board approved the district's special education compliance plan. Special Education Director Shawnett Williams recommended adopting the the state plan as it encompasses all regulations required and would enable the district to comply with federal and state requirements.

With the start of school a week away the board went over safety precautions for staff and students. Starkey said adjustments are being made to classrooms to help students social distance, masks will be made available to students and additional safety cleaning procedures are being taken.

Transportation of students was also discussed and the board said they will make every effort to safeguard students and staff.

"Hats off to our staff for trying to get ready for this school year, which has been like no other year we've faced before," Starkey said.