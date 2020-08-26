R-I District approves budget

The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed tax rates and budgets at its regular monthly meeting, Aug 18.
Superintendent Chadd Starkey said the 2020 assessed valuation is $107,299,125 up from $104,440,934 in 2019.
The Fredericktown R-I District is comprised of portions from Madison, Perry and St. Francois Counties.
Starkey recommended the district maintain the voted levy of $3.90 with $3.20 going to the general fund and $0.70 going to the capital projects fund. The board approved maintaining the current levy.
During Starkey's superintendent report, he presented the board with the 2020-2021 budget for approval.
"Budget is projected to be $19,824,346 in revenue and $19,824,346 in expenditures," Starkey said. "We are optimistic that the state budget will meet projections and even improve over this year."
Starkey said the district is highly dependent on the state budget.
"We get 48 percent of our revenue from state sources, 14 percent from federal sources and 38 percent from local sources," Starkey said. "So, 62 percent from state and federal sources. A weak economy will hurt our revenue."
The board approved the budget.
The 2020-2021 tuition rate was set at $8,375 per pupil, keeping it the same as the previous year.
Fredericktown High School Athletic Director Derrick Eaves told the board that Jefferson County has put a limit of two fans per athlete at athletic events. He discussed MSHSAA guidelines on athletic fan attendance with no decision being made on local limitations.
Eaves said the lack of student participation in JV football has brought into question the cancellation of JV football games.
The board approved the district's special education compliance plan. Special Education Director Shawnett Williams recommended adopting the the state plan as it encompasses all regulations required and would enable the district to comply with federal and state requirements.
With the start of school a week away the board went over safety precautions for staff and students. Starkey said adjustments are being made to classrooms to help students social distance, masks will be made available to students and additional safety cleaning procedures are being taken.
Transportation of students was also discussed and the board said they will make every effort to safeguard students and staff.
"Hats off to our staff for trying to get ready for this school year, which has been like no other year we've faced before," Starkey said.
In closed session, the board filled several open positions in the district. Terry Hennes was hired as assistant high school football coach. Jodi Montgomery, Jo Vigil and Barry Mills were hired as district bus drivers, pending all licensing and required paperwork is secured. Michelle Peppers was employed as a Title I aide.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5 p.m., Sept. 15 at the district offices.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
