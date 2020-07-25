R-I District asks parents to complete survey about reopening plan

The Fredericktown R-I School District has posted a parent survey on its Facebook, Twitter and fpsk12.org website as well as sent it out via the district emailing system.
The purpose of the survey is to gather information, concerns and data in order to finalize a successful reopening plan for all student and staff to return on Aug. 25.
"The reopening plan is ever changing," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "Whatever we do we are going to try to keep our staff and students as safe as possible during this stretch."
Starkey said there are a wide range of opinions on both ends and nothing in the middle.
"I know we will probably have a lot of opinions, but as long as we keep the goal in mind I think that we can get through this and do what is right for our students, staff and everyone involved in the school program," Starkey said. "That is to make sure we are safe is number one and then number two is to provide a high quality education for our students. Then everything else follows after that, in my opinion."
During the Jan. 24 weekly update, the district said its goal is to have all students attending in-person daily and virtual if needed.
"Research and recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics clearly states that in-person attendance and instruction is more successful in meeting the overall needs of the students," Starkey said. "The vision of the Fredericktown R-I School District is 'Where Learning Takes Priority' and we remain steadfast in this commitment as well as maintaining a safe environment for all campuses."
The survey is only a few questions but will help the district get an idea of how the parents are feeling before finalizing the reopening plan.
One of the questions talks about the school bus commute. While the plan is not finalized, the district is encouraging parents to transport their children to school in order to limit the capacity on the buses. There may also be assigned seats and masks may be strongly recommended by both the district and the Madison County Health Department while riding the buses.
