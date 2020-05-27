R-I District keeps making plans

The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed buses, summer school and graduation during its regular meeting, May 19.
Superintendent Brett Reutzel started the meeting off by asking the board for permission to seek bids for a bus or three.
"Scott (Sikes) is anxious to get a new bus or two or three," Reutzel said. "We do need to continue to add to our fleet. We don't know where our finances will stand and what our capabilities will be, but if we have your permission to seek bids maybe in 30 days we will put some feelers out and usually those bids are good for 90 days."
Director of Transportation Scott Sikes said, right now the district has two buses that will need major repairs soon. He said a new bus costs around $84,000 and one of the buses would need almost $30,000 in repairs.
"I'm always going into Brett's office and begging, but if we would get those three buses that would give us a full fleet of buses that are 08's or newer," Sikes said. "When we started this journey several years ago our average age was about 23 years old and that was the average age. We had some that were quite old."
Sikes said, the district also has around 10 buses on its lot which it needs to get rid of whether by trade or sale.
The board agreed to seek bids for a single bus as well as what it would be to lease three new buses for five years.
Regarding graduation, Reutzel said they are continuing to plan for a ceremony at 8 p.m., June 18 at the football field.
"We are working on all the details," Reutzel said. "We are working on the sound system and we are trying to come up with a plan since we haven't done it in such a long time."
Reutzel said those details also include custom black cat masks made and donated by Cap America.
"Cap A has very graciously made three different masks, one that says 'graduation 2020' with a couple black cats on it, there's one that has a single black cat and there's one with multiple black cats," Reutzel said. "It was going to cost us about $7,000. When I went to pick up the samples from Jon Page I asked him 'is there a difference in price?' he said 'no that's a donation,' I said 'no John that is not a donation,' he said 'yes, dad said it's a donation and you can't argue with dad.'"
Reutzel said, Cap America has again very graciously, very generously and without wanting or needing any credit donated $7,000 worth of masks for the graduation ceremony.
"Our order, our health order, our state health order ends May 31, Reutzel said. "It is my understanding that it is very possible the governor may remove the social distancing part of that order. We have been led to believe he may lift that. If so that would not be a necessity for us to follow that any longer."
Reutzel said, after conversations with the health department, if the order is lifted and there is not a spike in cases by June 8, the plan is to move forward with summer school.
"We are hoping to tentatively have kindergarten screening at the elementary building June 9, 10 and 11," Reutzel said. "That would give those teachers Friday to prepare and then we would start K-8 summer school on June 15 and run it through June 26."
Reutzel said high school summer school would start June 9 and run for 18 days ending July 2.
"Through all of this, there is one minor thing we may have forgotten and that is that we still have an election coming up," Reutzel said. "We are just reminding everyone kindly to vote. As we go about our business if we are asked about the ballot measure as the time approaches remember what we are asking for is a continuation of the levy, not anything else."
Reutzel then ended the meeting informing the board Fredericktown Senior Elizabeth Mooney was chosen as this year's Southeast Missouri Superintendents Association scholarship recipient.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
