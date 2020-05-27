R-I District keeps making plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed buses, summer school and graduation during its regular meeting, May 19.

Superintendent Brett Reutzel started the meeting off by asking the board for permission to seek bids for a bus or three.

"Scott (Sikes) is anxious to get a new bus or two or three," Reutzel said. "We do need to continue to add to our fleet. We don't know where our finances will stand and what our capabilities will be, but if we have your permission to seek bids maybe in 30 days we will put some feelers out and usually those bids are good for 90 days."

Director of Transportation Scott Sikes said, right now the district has two buses that will need major repairs soon. He said a new bus costs around $84,000 and one of the buses would need almost $30,000 in repairs.

"I'm always going into Brett's office and begging, but if we would get those three buses that would give us a full fleet of buses that are 08's or newer," Sikes said. "When we started this journey several years ago our average age was about 23 years old and that was the average age. We had some that were quite old."

Sikes said, the district also has around 10 buses on its lot which it needs to get rid of whether by trade or sale.