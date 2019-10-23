{{featured_button_text}}
red ribbon week

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis signs a proclamation for Red Ribbon Week. Pictured, from left, seated, are Rachelle Parson intermediate school counselor; Mayor Korokis; Dana Barton middle school social worker; standing, Dave Lewis SRO; Shelley Stacy, middle school counselor;  Jane Kopitsky, intermediate and elementary school social worker; Kevin Asberry, middle school counselor; Jordan Myers, SRO.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown R-I School District is sponsoring Red Ribbon Week Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

October 10, Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis proclaimed this to be Red Ribbon Week in Fredericktown.

The 2019 theme is Send A Message. Stay Drug Free.

Dress up days are: Monday is wear red; Tuesday is tie dye; Wednesday is wear boots; Thursday is wear fall or Halloween shirts; Friday is wear Black and Gold.

