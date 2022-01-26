R-I District watching attendance closely

The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed attendance percentages and COVID at its regularly scheduled meeting, Jan. 18.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey said he hated to bring COVID back up but that today, Jan. 18, had been a bad day as far as attendance percentages. He said the district ended the day with 82% attendance, which is not good.

"It is mixed reasons why," Starkey said. "I don't think it was all COVID. There was some strep going around and maybe a little bit of the flu and parents were sick, so they didn't send their kids today. It was not good. You get really nervous when you start dropping into that lower 80% range."

Starkey said he does not want to cancel school, but if the district drops below 80% that is kind of the rule of thumb everyone uses.

"Staff is mixed," Starkey said. "We have a group of subs that we have to have every day that is not related with sickness. We have been having anywhere from 10 to 15 teachers out because of their own kids or themselves being sick, which isn’t really more than we have dealt with from time to time, but still kind of teetering on a problem because we are short a couple subs here and there. The buildings have been really good about covering for those. We will see how it goes, but it was not good today."

Starkey said, if attendance drops below 80% the district may need to close for a couple days.

"Really, it is a funding issue when that happens," Starkey said. "Anytime you have a bad attendance day it effects your average daily attendance which effects your state funding. It is not good when we get into the low 80s for sure."

Starkey said the district is going to have to keep a close eye on it for now and nobody really knows what the answer is.

"We have only been in school eight days since Christmas," Starkey said. "I don’t know that it is a school thing or it is just a community spread thing."

Starkey also discussed the reopening plan, which he said would now be an agenda item every month.

"We have been advised that if we are to make any changes, it has to be board approved," Starkey said. "Just after we met in December, the CDC came out with the return after 5 days if you are symptom free, just monitor the following five. It is posted on our website. We just adjusted it down that a student could return after five days if they are symptom free."

The board voted to approve the revised reopening plan.

Starkey reported the AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction) day, Jan. 14, was a great test of the system.

"We received some feedback from some parents and the buildings," Starkey said. "Some good, some things we need to work on to try and improve that. It was good to get a test day on that and see how things went and see some areas that we can improve to make that stronger in the future."

In other business Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson announced Fredericktown R-I has once again been awarded the COPS Grant. Henson said the district is the only school to be awarded this safety grant twice.

The district is looking into multiple uses for the funding including camera upgrades at all of the buildings, alarm systems, rekeying of the high school, GPS systems for the school buses, additional lighting, and multiple types of training.

Henson said, the grant goes into 2024, so it will not be all completed at once.

The board also heard a presentation about Fredericktown Elementary School from Principal Joe Clauser.

"I just wanted to share with you a little bit about our building about the structure of it and some of the things we do for the kids to have fun," Clauser said.

Clauser said, at FES there are three main goals, for students to score 80% or better on the bench mark post-test or demonstrate 40% improvement or better within the school year, reduce discipline referrals or not increase them more than 10% from the year before, and have at least 90% of students in attendance 90% of the time.

One of the ways FES encourages students to reach their goals is with a bell inspired by the movie "It's a Wonderful Life." The phrase at FES is "Every time a bell rings a student met their goal."

"Whenever they meet a goal, either an individual goal or a class goal, students could go down and ring the bell," Clauser said. "They ring it. It's loud throughout the hall, so other kids hear it and get excited about it."

Clauser also talked about PBS news, which is a news program put together by staff to teach students about expectations and character words of the month. He said it is a video put together every month where the FES staff has a couple of people anchor and then they go around and interview students.

"This is something we can put together, cover our expectations, cover what our character word of the month is and get that sent out to teachers," Clauser said. "They can show it in their classrooms and then that gives them something to discuss. Like this month is honest. Then teachers can use that as a way to start conversations about what does it mean to be honest. The kids are so excited whenever they see whoever starred in it and say 'I saw you, you were on TV, you were on the news.'"

Clauser then discussed the types of incentives FES offers students. First, there is immediate and high frequency incentives in the form of white and red tickets which can be saved and used to redeem prizes. Then, intermittent incentives which come in the form of positive office referrals. Last, is the long term celebrations which are at the end of each month and students with no negative office referrals are allowed to attend.

Some examples of the monthly celebrations at FES include face painting, dodge ball, field day, glow dance, and this month will be tug-of-war with the boys and girls FHS basketball teams.

"We are going to have the class against the basketball team," Clauser said. "They are really excited about that. Then I have talked to the other buildings about doing stuff maybe student council from intermediate, maybe choir from middle school and incorporate that into the rest of our rewards for the rest of this year to try and build that district community and unity."

At the end of Clauser's presentation Henson said he would like to take a minute to say a few words about the elementary school. He said his first few minutes as an assistant superintendent were spent at the elementary school building.

"It rejuvenated my thoughts about education and realized I didn’t know anything about it and what a wonderful job that building does with their kids," Henson said. "It is so much fun to be over there in the morning and watching those kids excited to come to school. I was used to high school kids that weren’t excited in the morning. It definitely changed my perspective."

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 15 at the district offices.

