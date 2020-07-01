R-I funding down $419,000 due to COVID-19

The board approved the 2019-2020 budget amendment, the funds transfers and the continuation of the budget into 2020-2021.

"I'm just going to scratch the surface," Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said. "How do we do the curriculum work? It comes down from the building principals, from central office but 90 to 95 percent of the work that is done on curriculum is done by our staff, by our teachers. They are the ones that are in the classroom. They are the ones that understand it."

Henson said creating curriculum really is a shared work and is adjusted during the school year. He said most of the work is done over the summer with audits and rewrites.

"It's a lot of work," Henson said. "It's a big part of education, keeping your curriculum current, keeping it updated and making it a living document that teachers work with everyday."

The board appointed Starkey as the authorized representative and Judy Graham as the secretary and treasurer.

Salary schedules for certified, classified, coaching and bus drivers were approved by the board allowing all steps and increments to continue but keeping the base the same.

During Starkey's superintendent's report, he presented the board with a draft of the reopening plan.