 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R-I graduates taking next step
0 comments

R-I graduates taking next step

{{featured_button_text}}

Prior to graduation, several Fredericktown High School students were recognized at the senior breakfast. 

These seniors announced their intended plans after graduating. 

Four seniors announced their intention to join the military.

Several FHS graduates are going straight into the workforce, some are attending trade or technical schools, some are attending two-year colleges, and others are attending four-year colleges. 

Also, several students were recognized for completing the A+ scholarship program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett
Obituaries

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett, 85, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. He was born April …

Kayda Sue Thompson
Obituaries

Kayda Sue Thompson

Kayda Sue Thompson, 71, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born April 6, 1950 in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of R…

+2
Splash into Summer
Democrat News

Splash into Summer

  • Updated

After an extra year of closures, due to COVID-19, the Fredericktown City Pool opened its gates this weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer.

Mary Sylvena Snyder
Obituaries

Mary Sylvena Snyder

Mary Sylvena Snyder, 95, died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born January 27, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Noah and Mar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News