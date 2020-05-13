R-I graduation date set

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At a special board meeting, May 5, the Fredericktown R-I School Board set June 18 as the class of 2020 High School Graduation date.

During discussions Superintendent Brett Reutzel said there were a couple ways graduation could be done, and other districts have been setting a date in June, a date in July and some are setting a third date in August.

"We have a different idea, and our idea is rather than pick a day in June a day in July and a day in August, we would pick a graduation weekend so to speak," Reutzel said. "For example we are going to have graduation on June 18 and if weather does not permit to have graduation on June 18, we will have it on June 19. If weather does not permit it on June 19, then we will have it on June 20, which is a Sunday. If it does not permit to have it on the 20th we will come back and have it on the 21st."

Reutzel said they thought it would be better to do it that way, to set a date, set a weekend rather than have two separate months. He said that way everyone knows this event is going to take place on one of these four days.