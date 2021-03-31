R-I Kindergarten Registration

Will your child be five years old on or before July 31?

Fredericktown Elementary School is hosting two events this spring for parents and their students.

Parent Orientation will be April 8, online. Fredericktown Elementary School will share a video on YouTube and Facebook. There is no need to register.

To sign up for text notifications text @FESKSCREEN to 81010

Parents will learn about basic enrollment information, kindergarten routines, etc. Students will meet other kids and engage in supervised activities in the art room. Parents and students will meet the kindergarten staff and take a virtual tour of the classrooms.

Kindergarten Screening will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., April 13-14 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 15, at St. Michael Auditorium.

Call 783-3477 to schedule an appointment. Allow 60-90 minutes for screening. Please bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and proof of residence.

Parents will complete enrollment paperwork, while students participate in the DIAL-4 assessment and health screenings.

