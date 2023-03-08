Fredericktown Elementary School is hosting two events this spring for parents and their students:

Parent Orientation will be March 23, at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m., at Fredericktown Elementary School. There is no need to register. Just choose a time

Parents will learn about basic enrollment information, kindergarten routines, etc. Students will meet other kids and engage in supervised activities in the art room. Parents and students will meet the kindergarten staff and take a tour of the elementary building.

Kindergarten Screening will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., March 27-28 and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 29, at St. Michael Auditorium.

Call 783-3477 to schedule an appointment. Allow 60-90 minutes for screening. Please bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and proof of residence.

Parents will complete enrollment paperwork, while students participate in the DIAL-4 assessment and health screenings.