R-I Kindergarten screening, parent orientation

Will your child be five-years-old on or before July 31? Fredericktown Elementary is hosting the following events this spring for you and your student:
- Parent Orientation at Fredericktown Elementary School, Thursday, April 2 at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. There is no need to register. Just choose a time. Parents will learn about basic enrollment information, kindergarten routines, etc. Students meet other kids and engage in supervised activities in the art room. Parents and students will tour the elementary building and meet the kindergarten staff.
- Kindergarten Screening at St. Michael Auditorium, Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 783-3477 to schedule an appointment. Allow at least 1-1-1/2 hours for screening. Please bring a copy of your child's birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency. Parents will complete enrollment paperwork and students will participate in the DIAL-4 assessment and health screenings.