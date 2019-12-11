{{featured_button_text}}

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School will be performing The Little Mermaid, Jr., at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13 on the middle school stage.

The Fredericktown High School Christmas Concert will be at 2 p.m., Dec. 15 on the middle school stage. The performance will include Christmas songs from around the world. 

