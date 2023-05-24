The Fredericktown R-I School District recognizes its 2023 retirees at a reception following the last day of school, May 19. Pictured are, from left, front row Michelle Collier, Sharon Berry, Stanley Holtkamp, Vicki Allgier, Scott Davis, Nina Davis, Cindy Coffman; back row Amy Long, Cindy Mungle, Tracie Parker, Carla Gibbs, Craig Gibbs, and Paul Sauer.