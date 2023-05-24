R-I recognizes retirees
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marquand-Zion High School graduated six seniors during the May 12 Commencement Ceremony, as well as six eighth graders who graduated into high…
Madison County (Illinois) State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced Friday that a Fredericktown, Mo., man has been sentenced to 35 years in p…
The Blackcats competed in the Class 3, District 1 Meet, May 13, at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau.
The Fredericktown High School soccer team lost to Perryville, 6-0, Monday, at St. Pius High School in Festus.