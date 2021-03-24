R-I School Board approves bid to purchase three new buses

At its March 16 meeting, the Fredericktown R-I School Board approved a bid from Central States Bus Sales to purchase three new Bluebird buses.
The board received three bids, and Central States Bus Sales was the lowest.
"The majority of our fleet, with this all of our full-sized buses, will be Bluebird buses," Scott Sikes said. "Central Sates is what we are looking for, and they are actually the lower bid."
Sikes said there is a 90-day turn around when ordering new buses, and he would like to order them the sooner the better.
"If we start school and then change bus numbers it's a disaster," Sikes said. "So if we are able to order them early and get numbers set. If we start the year with the newer ones in place then it saves on a little confusion."
In other business, Superintendent Chadd Starkey gave an update on the current and future calendars.
"The 2020-2021 calendar, where we are right now, we missed 70.4 hours due to inclement weather," Starkey said. "Of those 70.4 hours we are required to make up a little over 53 of those hours."
Starkey said the district has slightly more than 17 hours given, so at this point instead of 1,044 hours the calendar will be 1027 hours, if no more days are missed.
"As of right now that means the last day of school will be May 28, which is a Friday, probably a half day," Starkey said. "That will get us the required number of hours."
Starkey said this makes the schedule backed up against Memorial Day weekend, and he hopes it does not have to spill over.
"We also have next year's calendar here for you," Starkey said. "Really the only changes from the very first one that we presented to the staff and you all was that we took out, we had a day off on Oct. 8, which corresponded to the one we added last fall this year. That had never been there before, so I took that out."
Starkey said the 2021-2022 calendar will include a full week off for spring break and two weeks off at Christmas.
"When you look at a calendar it is always nice not to have too many weeks in a row without a break," Starkey said. "Kids after about three weeks seem to struggle, discipline wise, so it is nice to have a break strategically placed in the calendar as you move through the year."
The board approved the 2021-2022 calendar and the adjustment to the 2020-2021 calendar before moving on to summer school discussions.
Starkey said, with school ending May 28, the district would then have off the Monday for Memorial Day, as well as the Tuesday. He said summer school would then begin for K-12 June 2.
"We are going to work on some strategies to try and ramp up our summer school a little this year," Starkey said. "Just because of the learning loss due to COVID. We want to try to make it more appealing for students to participate. Hopefully we will have a good strong summer school."
During his superintendent report Starkey said it looks like health insurance rates are going to go up again. He said there has been heavy usage in the first four months of the year.
"We are looking, if we renew with Blue Cross and Blue Shield we are looking at about a 5.8% increase," Starkey said. "We (MAAA Schools and Jackson) haven’t voted on that yet, but most of us were feeling pretty good about that when we saw that data. What that means for us is it would be about a $95,000 to $100,000 increase if we pay the whole amount per employee."
Starkey said, at some point in time the district is going to have to look at putting a cap on what the district pays per employee. He said the district is pushing the $2 million mark at about $1.9 million in medical healthcare costs.
Starkey also said work will begin on the football field as soon as the weather cooperates. He said, track-wise, they have been working to come up with a type of design or drawing so it can be put out for bids.
"I know we went ahead and voted to get the process started," Starkey said. "We are working on it, but it will be trailing the field a little bit on the timing there. Hopefully I’ll have a little information there as we go along."
Starkey also gave a COVID update during his superintendent report. He said currently the district has three students quarantined and no students or staff positive.
"Hopefully that continues," Starkey said. "We are way better than last fall. We would like to go ahead and keep most of our strategy, such as our dividers up, because I don't know where this is going to go. I don't know that we are totally out of the woods yet, so I think it would be silly to remove everything."
Starkey said the district has loosened on a few things such as prom. He said there will be a prom and he hopes to have a few other things as they normally would in the spring.
"It is hopeful," he said. "It is looking a lot better than it was a couple months ago."
In closed session the board rehired all non-tenured staff members for the 2021-2022 school year as well as 13 staff who will be going on tenure.
The board accepted resignations of Brittany Tucker, 1st grade, Rachel Politte, 5th grade, Michelle Laut, KABMS FACS, Sara Rigdon, KABMS Special Education, Lisa Bradford, ECSE Aide, Scott Davis, Head FHS Girls Basketball Coach and Jason Wade, Assistant FHS Basketball Coach.
The board also accepted resignations from Colleen Pierson, 3rd grade, Gretchen Dunivan, FES Music, and Brenda Mills FHS Nurse, all of whom are retiring at the end of the year.
Starkey also announced Food Service Director for OPAA Sherri Reed will retire at the end of the school year.
The board then hired Jennifer Sawyer as FIS Social Worker, Heather Filer as FHS ELA instructor and Leslie Buck as ECSE Speech Therapist.
Also, the board approved transfer for Billie McFadden from FHS ISS to FES Social Worker, Audra Bastie from 7th grade science to 8th grade science and Gavin Krueger from FHS science to 7th grade science.
The board voted to rehire classified staff and to reorganize the board during the next regularly scheduled board meeting.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown School Board is at 5:30 p.m., April 20 at the district offices.
