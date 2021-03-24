R-I School Board approves bid to purchase three new buses

"We are going to work on some strategies to try and ramp up our summer school a little this year," Starkey said. "Just because of the learning loss due to COVID. We want to try to make it more appealing for students to participate. Hopefully we will have a good strong summer school."

During his superintendent report Starkey said it looks like health insurance rates are going to go up again. He said there has been heavy usage in the first four months of the year.

"We are looking, if we renew with Blue Cross and Blue Shield we are looking at about a 5.8% increase," Starkey said. "We (MAAA Schools and Jackson) haven’t voted on that yet, but most of us were feeling pretty good about that when we saw that data. What that means for us is it would be about a $95,000 to $100,000 increase if we pay the whole amount per employee."

Starkey said, at some point in time the district is going to have to look at putting a cap on what the district pays per employee. He said the district is pushing the $2 million mark at about $1.9 million in medical healthcare costs.

Starkey also said work will begin on the football field as soon as the weather cooperates. He said, track-wise, they have been working to come up with a type of design or drawing so it can be put out for bids.