R-I School district takes precautions

The Fredericktown School District reported a district employee, who recently returned from a trip out of the country, will wait 14 days before coming back to work.
"A Fredericktown R-I employee returned this weekend from a trip out of the country," Fredericktown Superintendent Brett Reutzel said. "Per suggestions from the Madison County Health Department and the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), this employee will wait 14 days before returning to work in our district."
Reutzel said the district will not be giving out any personal information about the employee.
"The Fredericktown School District will continue to closely monitor the novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, situation in our state," Reutzel said. "We continue to communicate with the Madison County Health Department and review information and suggestions from the CDC. Currently there are no confirmed cases in Madison County."
To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses the CDC recommends washing your hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water and not available, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with sick people, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze into a tissue, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and get a flu vaccine.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruetzel said the district values the health and safety of all students and with that in mind they make sure to sanitize all classrooms daily and sanitize surfaces and objects which are touched often. He said they also make sure all buildings are properly equipped with disinfectants and supplies as well as clean all buses daily.
"We will continue to update the community and parents with information from the Madison County Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC if things change," Reutzel said. "Our Madison County Health Department is in continual contact with state and national agencies and will be our guide moving forward if things change."
Reutzel said the district will send home any student or staff member demonstrating symptoms immediately and will work with families to minimize any missed learning opportunities in situations when students are missing school due to illness.
"If you or your child is sick, please help by not spreading the illness to others," Reutzel said. "This means staying at home and avoiding public areas."
To get the latest updates on the coronavirus, please see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html
Here is more information on the coronavirus from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com