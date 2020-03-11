R-I School district takes precautions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ruetzel said the district values the health and safety of all students and with that in mind they make sure to sanitize all classrooms daily and sanitize surfaces and objects which are touched often. He said they also make sure all buildings are properly equipped with disinfectants and supplies as well as clean all buses daily.

"We will continue to update the community and parents with information from the Madison County Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC if things change," Reutzel said. "Our Madison County Health Department is in continual contact with state and national agencies and will be our guide moving forward if things change."

Reutzel said the district will send home any student or staff member demonstrating symptoms immediately and will work with families to minimize any missed learning opportunities in situations when students are missing school due to illness.

"If you or your child is sick, please help by not spreading the illness to others," Reutzel said. "This means staying at home and avoiding public areas."

To get the latest updates on the coronavirus, please see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Here is more information on the coronavirus from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

