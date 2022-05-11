R-I Spotlight on FALC

I was blessed to have a mentor during my college path to education that had many years of experience in various fields of learning.

When Mr. Steve Noble, sort of a southeastern mentor legend in my mind, was teaching one of our bachelor’s classes, he informed us, bright-eyed future teachers, that as a principal, he knew that if he was magically gone for a week, the school would be fine when he returned. However, if our secretaries, bus drivers, maintenance crew, paraprofessionals, or lunch support would vanish for one day, then the school day would be in shambles.

They are truly the foundation.

Despite these crazy, end of the year times with testing, warmer weather (maybe depending on Missouri’s mood,) wrapping up lessons, graduation, prom, spring sports, and summer school planning, I am happy that there are days to spotlight all our beloved staff members, these superheroes saving us every day. Although we are grateful for them every single day, at FALC, we wanted to show our appreciation with actions reflecting the love and respect they deserve.

April 1, we start off with a fab group of four who are never fools (holiday pun) Mallory Hinkle, Autumn Settle, Zach Keller, and Curtis Cureton are always there for our students with warm smiles, endearing charm, and a work ethic that would outmatch The Little Engine That Could. FALC celebrated these diamonds with a week of goodies, from themed/punny food to gift certificates to homemade student gifts that involved superheroes or origami flowers, these rock stars of learning really own the stage.

April 21 was Superintendents Day, all of us FALC are grateful for the passion, drive, and commitment of Chadd Starkey, Melanie Allen, and Shannon Henson. One of our teachers, Kim Hamilton, volunteered to bake a cake from our team to show how sweet of a job we think they are doing. The good this team does for our district and community is a staple that helps keep everything together.

On the 27th, we celebrated Secretary’s Day. Boy, we would be lost without Billi Miller and Donna Killian. From helping get the kids lined up at breakfast and lunch, welcoming guests, attending meetings, making sure our records are updated and keeping our building running to a "T" behind the scenes, there is nothing they cannot do. Each lovely lady received a handmade floral picture designed by our elementary students (who signed both and wrote what they loved about each one,) a gift card from their school friends, and we made sure they did not have to lift a finger during our monthly pot luck.

With April 28, we steer into another day of appreciation: our bus drivers. I was a bus assistant at another district, riding the back of the bus with a few students, for four years, and let me tell you; it is astounding what they do. Keeping our students safe, getting them home, building rapports with each child, and dealing with elements on each route outside our control all just show their dedication to the next generation. We made sure gift cards and much love was given to these fine people. We are so lucky to have them a part of our team.

May 6, was a day to cook up some more signs of gratefulness as we thanked our sweet and diligent lunch staff, Sherry Richey and Teresa Warner. Getting up early to prepare breakfast for our students and carrying on that momentum with a kind smile for each child always helps make our day right. Food is such a key part of the lives of our students and knowing they have such dear ladies to take care of this basic need and always going the extra mile, is such a blessing.

This author, representing the FALC team, also wants to give a shout-out to our custodian, Dustin Robbins. What a champion at so many skill sets. In addition, we have Jamie Busch, our process coordinator. She is the glue that keeps all our students' needs met, so their academic journey is a success. Then, we have the man with the plan, Eddie Dunivan, our principal. His holiday is officially on May 1 and although he may think he does not need a special day, all of us feel at ease and happy when he is around, making the environment safe and fun for all, students and staff.

Each one of us in the district and community is vital to our children’s lives and education. But, like my mentor, Mr. Steve Noble, stated: our listed staff really are the foundation of our school system. We are grateful for all of you each day. However, make sure to celebrate on your special day.

