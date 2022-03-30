R-I Spotlight on FHS

March has been a busy month for students and staff at Fredericktown High School. In this week's R-I spotlight, FHS highlights traveling to state, the JROTC blood drive, and Feel Good Week.

DECA students travel to state

The Fredericktown DECA state qualifiers traveled to Kansas City March 13, 2022, to compete in the State Career Development Conference. The following students advanced from districts held at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau in February and qualified to compete. In team decision-making events, seniors Micah Heisler and Paxton Clark competed in Travel & Tourism; juniors Elizabeth Crouch and Rylie Rehkop competed in Marketing Management; senior Jadon Polete and junior Sydney Bell competed in Buying and Merchandising. For individual events, sophomore Jackson Smith competed in Principles of Finance; and senior Katie Rohan competed in Retail Merchandising.

These students had to take a 100 question timed test on the first day of competition in Kansas City over their event area. On the next day, they dressed in their professional attire and participated in a role play/interview event and came up with solutions and ideas for their given topic. It was a great experience for all who attended and the first in-person state DECA event since 2019.

JROTC Blood drive and inspection

March 22, the JROTC sponsored a blood drive through the American Red Cross that was held in the high school gym lobby. Students, staff, and community members donated 50 pints of blood. The cadets aided in the setup, tear down, and running the event while servicing students and the local community in surpassing the goal of 40 pints. It was an amazing event which all really enjoyed.

March 23, the JROTC program had its military inspection performed by the JROTC 3rd Brigade. The inspection happens every three years and the unit must have at least a 95% pass rate in order for the JROTC program to receive the Honor Unit with Distinction. The students prepare for an in-ranks inspection, a cadet drill, a color guard, staff briefing along with multiple other briefings. The inspection evaluates all aspects of the program from administration, operations, supply, curriculum and community service.

Feel Good Week for students and staff

For the last several years, the Student Council puts on a Feel Good Week for the students at FHS. The theme of the week is encouraging kids to feel good about themselves and relax a little. Students can send a shout out note to a teacher or friend, motivational posters are set up around the school, discussion posters at lunch over different topics to inspire positive thoughts, team building pep rally games, kindness sticky notes on desk, dress down days, and random acts of kindness. This time is meant to inspire students to do their best and always show kindness to themselves and others. Mental health is an important issue and FHS wants to make sure we are doing what we can for our students.

