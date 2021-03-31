R-I Spotlight on FHS

This month Fredericktown High School has been busy with a variety of exciting activities.
First off, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) held its annual Sweetheart coordination on March 13. It crowned Ava Laut, representing FFA, and Mario Gomez, representing the music department, as king and queen.
FCCLA also had the privilege of recognizing ten members who won medals for their achievements in the state FCCLA leadership conference.
DECA sponsor and business teacher Mrs. Bond had her students in intro to business classes create a mock business simulation. Students were to create a business and organize a startup.
The class chose a tiny food business and created a menu to serve to fellow students in the class. The fun meals consisted of spoofed foods like candy krusty krab burgers for hamburgers and potato sticks as french fries. The simulation allowed the students to see how a business works and how to run a restaurant administratively. Other students in the class had to budget their money and accurately calculate what they could afford to spend on their meals.
In addition, on March 18, the high school hosted a fun activity day during which students chose a place to participate, ranging from a volleyball tournament, movie rooms, board game, or video game rooms, to celebrate the half day and all of their hard work this year.
After the breakout rooms, students gathered in the gym where spring sports such as baseball, golf, girls soccer, track and field, JROTC Raider Team, and scholar bowl were recognized.
We want to send a big shout out to all the staff who worked so hard to continually keep our students engaged academically and extracurricularly.