R-I Spotlight on FHS

This month Fredericktown High School has been busy with a variety of exciting activities.

First off, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) held its annual Sweetheart coordination on March 13. It crowned Ava Laut, representing FFA, and Mario Gomez, representing the music department, as king and queen.

FCCLA also had the privilege of recognizing ten members who won medals for their achievements in the state FCCLA leadership conference.

DECA sponsor and business teacher Mrs. Bond had her students in intro to business classes create a mock business simulation. Students were to create a business and organize a startup.

The class chose a tiny food business and created a menu to serve to fellow students in the class. The fun meals consisted of spoofed foods like candy krusty krab burgers for hamburgers and potato sticks as french fries. The simulation allowed the students to see how a business works and how to run a restaurant administratively. Other students in the class had to budget their money and accurately calculate what they could afford to spend on their meals.