R-I Spotlight on FHS

Wow! April and May at Fredericktown High School has been busy as we wrap up the school year and make memories.

April 7, the community was invited to Science Technology Engineering Art and Math (STEAM) night at the high school where students and community members hosted informational or crafting classes for all community members. Everyone who came was encouraged to participate by learning a new skill or making a fun craft. This is the fourth STEAM night the high school has hosted for the community, and we are excitedly planning for next year. We hope to see you then.

April 23, FHS students celebrated prom in the high school gym. With 270 students in attendance, our casino red and black theme was a winner. FHS thanks everyone who was involved from setting up to breaking down the prom. Our students had a great time and made lasting memories.

May 2, students who maintained an 8.0 GPA or above attended the Honor Banquet Award Ceremony in the high school gym. Students were treated to a catered dinner, and awards were given out for their academic excellence.

May 3, the JROTC student awards banquet took place. JROTC students were honored for their achievements throughout the programs for the 21-22 school year.

May 2-May 6, the school celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week, and the staff was treated to a variety of fun events. Staff received visits to their classroom from the treat trolley food and snack cart, a catered lunch, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches as a thank you for all their hard work throughout the year.

May 5, student council students attended the yearly retreat at Teen Town to celebrate all their hard work throughout the year. Student council is responsible for recognizing teachers, staff, and students throughout the year. The club sets up pep assemblies and pre-football game events. At the end of every year, student council members take a day to celebrate all the hard work they have done supporting everyone else over the year by playing games, eating a variety of treats, getting face paintings, etc.

May continued to be full of fun including, senior dinner, JROTC helicopter rides, graduation, FFA banquet, pop concert, senior breakfast, etc. Be sure to follow the Fredericktown High School Facebook Page to keep up to date on events and times as the school year quickly comes to an end.

