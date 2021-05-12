R-I Spotlight on Fredericktown Elementary School

The 2020-21 school year has been full of challenges for the students and teachers of Fredericktown Elementary School. Along the way, the staff brainstormed and worked together to overcome each challenge and meet the academic and social needs of the students and prepare them for success next year. Overall, we have had a very successful school year.
Our teachers have made a commitment to do whatever it takes to support all of our students, including our distance learners, by offering instructional support after school.
Learning Zone continues to offer homework help and tutoring services each day. These services have also been extended to those students who have been virtual learners throughout the year.
Learning Zone classes have provided students with many different opportunities for extension of the learning that happens during the school day.
One focus for Learning Zone this year has been to incorporate social emotional learning into the classes every day. Students learn about and practice self awareness, self management, relationship skills, and optimistic thinking. Many classes incorporate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) within the lessons in order to introduce higher level concepts.
One Learning Zone class that continues to be popular among students is Marathon Kids Club. This year-long class requires students to run or walk laps to equal the distance of a marathon.
When the students recently ran their final lap, Learning Zone students and parents were on hand to cheer on the runners as they finished the year strong.
We recently hosted a parent night in conjunction with our Learning Zone after school program. At the meeting, staff members reviewed with parents the results of our recent family involvement survey on the effectiveness of our Title I program and the instructional programs we provide for students and families.
On the survey, parents indicated that they would like the school to provide educational materials for parent use.
At parent night, participants spent time in small groups visiting with teachers who explained the importance of phonemic awareness, comprehension, fluency, and numeracy and provided them with strategies that they can easily implement at home to support the learning of their students.
Our math coach talked about the lending library that is being built to share games and books that parents will be able to check out for their family to use.
During the last week of school, we will be sending home a bag of materials that parents can use to review the skills that were taught this year.
We are going to encourage parents and students to participate in a summer reading challenge. When we return this fall, students who have participated in the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a Kindle Fire, and the more a student reads, the more chances they will have to win.
Communication between school and home is a crucial component of a child’s education. It is vital that parents and teachers maintain clear and open communication.
On the family involvement survey, parents identified communication with the school or teacher as the area of least challenge during remote learning and school closure. Our staff strive to provide the highest quality communication with parents, using Facebook, email, phone calls, and Remind text messaging.
The issue that most parents identified as hampering their ability to connect with or access the school’s programs was work schedule. To address this concern, we have committed to explore alternative times for opportunities such as parent connection nights and conferences, and we welcome comments and suggestions that would help us plan for these activities.
Our preschool staff serves 60 students between the ages of 3 and 5. Using the Project Construct curriculum and Conscious Discipline program, our teachers and their assistants provide hands-on learning experiences where students explore their environments and make connections with real-life situations related to social-emotional, behavioral, and academic growth.
Students who attend the preschool have a solid foundation that kindergarten teachers are able to build upon as they enter school.
This year, the preschool benefited from the Child Care Development Fund Grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and from the Recycled Tire Grant from the Department of Natural Resources.
These grants were used to provide teachers with high-quality professional development and to purchase instructional materials for the classrooms. We were also able to purchase a storage shed and install rubber surfacing on the playground.
Kindergarten screening was a huge success this year. We met 102 students who will be joining us next year.
Because of the high standards that are set for kindergarten and beyond, students should know many letters, sounds, and numbers before entering school. Screening staff commented on how well the students performed this year on the assessments that we given. Thanks to the quality early learning programs available in the community, students are coming to school prepared to learn at a higher rate every year. Before their parents know it, they will be able to read, write, and count to 100. If you know a child who will be 5 before July 31 who has not been screened, you can call the office at 573-783-3477 to schedule an appointment.
We have more than 200 students signed up for summer school this year.
Teachers go above and beyond to offer fun and exciting ways to learn as well as provide our incoming kindergarten students the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the building. Students will have the chance to participate in four classes throughout the two weeks of summer school.
Each afternoon, we will have activities like tug-of-war, scooter races, and hungry hippos, where students will get to compete against other classes and enjoy a small snack, and we are planning to take two field trips, including one trip to the pool at Memorial Park.