R-I Spotlight on Fredericktown Elementary School

These grants were used to provide teachers with high-quality professional development and to purchase instructional materials for the classrooms. We were also able to purchase a storage shed and install rubber surfacing on the playground.

Kindergarten screening was a huge success this year. We met 102 students who will be joining us next year.

Because of the high standards that are set for kindergarten and beyond, students should know many letters, sounds, and numbers before entering school. Screening staff commented on how well the students performed this year on the assessments that we given. Thanks to the quality early learning programs available in the community, students are coming to school prepared to learn at a higher rate every year. Before their parents know it, they will be able to read, write, and count to 100. If you know a child who will be 5 before July 31 who has not been screened, you can call the office at 573-783-3477 to schedule an appointment.

We have more than 200 students signed up for summer school this year.

Teachers go above and beyond to offer fun and exciting ways to learn as well as provide our incoming kindergarten students the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the building. Students will have the chance to participate in four classes throughout the two weeks of summer school.