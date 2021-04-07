 Skip to main content
R-I spotlight on Fredericktown Elementary School
R-I spotlight on Fredericktown Elementary School

FES kicked off spring break March 26, with a variety of spring-inspired activities.

Kindergarten classes hunted eggs on the playground. To cut down on the number of students on the playground at one time, the grade level divided in half, with the upstairs and downstairs classes hunting at different times.

The students were so excited to see all the eggs that had been hidden all over the playground, or thrown around on the ground. There were way too many to find hiding places for them all.

First grade classes also hunted eggs.

“In addition to the egg hunt, most of first grade watched 'Hop,' played games, ate lots of candy and Easter treats, and made some crafts,” first grade teacher Jessica Slinkard said.

Activities like this give teachers a chance to review skills taught throughout the year in a fun and meaningful way. They were able to tie math and reading skills to the spring theme and use topics which really interest their students.

Second grade classes had parties in their classrooms. Miss Burlison’s class dyed eggs, and Mrs. Walker’s class had ice cream sundaes.

Regarding all the sweets her students had been eating, Mrs. Walker sent Principal Joe Clauser a message later in the day saying, “I am soooo not responsible if a few kiddos get belly aches from their sundae topping choices. Parents sent it all in and they picked what they wanted.”

Some of the sundae topping choices included chocolate, strawberry and caramel syrup, mini rainbow chips, mini M&Ms, marshmallows, cookie dough bites and whipped topping. 

