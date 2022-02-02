R-I Spotlight on Fredericktown High School

This month the Fredericktown High School had the pleasure of hosting Unitec Career Center Counselor Lindsey Matthews Jan. 14.

Matthews spoke about the classes offered and the advantages of attending Unitec in Bonne Terre.

Unitec offers 16 different career classes for students to choose from and is focused on helping students to become career ready when they graduate.

Fredericktown, along with seven other school districts, send students to the Bonne Terre campus every day to learn a variety of hands-on skills. The Fredericktown High School Unitec attendance numbers have seen a steady rise in the past couple of years.

In 2020/2021 year, we had 80 students and in 2021/2022 we have 110 students. Our district has made it a priority to inform students about as many future career paths as we possibly can.

Every year the eighth grade class takes a trip to Unitec in January, and the Sophomore class takes a trip in February to view the facilities and see firsthand what Unitec students learn and do daily.

Students who choose this educational path will attend Unitec in either the morning or the afternoon to attend classes at the Bonne Terre campus. Matthews discussed with students the classes they offer such as collision repair, construction, robotics, radio & TV, health services, and culinary arts, to name just a few.

The intentions of Unitec are vast and include the goals of teaching the students skills such as punctuality, good work habits, job survival skills, and good attendance. Fredericktown is proud to be able to participate in this program and broaden the learning opportunities of our students.

We thank Ms. Matthews for taking a day to come speak with our students and give them a better understanding of the learning opportunities that are available to them through Fredericktown High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0