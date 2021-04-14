R-I Spotlight on Fredericktown Intermediate School

During Music in Our Schools Month, a musical tidbit was added to the morning announcements. Some days students heard musical jokes and on other days music trivia about staff members and other musicians, including a composer that wrote a song that lasted 4 minutes and 33 second but didn’t have a single note played.

Students and staff also participated in musically themed dress up days like Country Music Hoedown Day, Rock and Roll Hair Day, A Day at the Opera (dress up day) and Band T-shirt Day.

“Students and staff really enjoyed the music trivia each morning,” FIS Music Teacher Tracy King said. “Our counselor, Mrs. Parson, delivered them perfectly. She may have a future career in entertainment!”

King added, “One of the favorite segments this month included a masked singer. Each Friday I would play a clip of a staff member singing a song. Students could mull it over and the answer was given on Monday. These were the highlight of the week as students tried to figure out who was belting out Dolly Parton or jamming to Taylor Swift. I’m so fortunate to work in a district that supports music education and I’m thankful for my wonderful co-workers for joining in the celebration of music in our school.”