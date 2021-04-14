R-I Spotlight on Fredericktown Intermediate School

Fredericktown Intermediate School celebrated Music in Our Schools Month (MIOSM) all through March.
The purpose of MIOSM is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all student and that school is where all children should have access to a quality music program.
Students who receive regular instruction in music not only learn values like teamwork and perseverance, but score higher on math and reading tests, improve spatial reasoning skills and learn to find beauty in themselves and in the world around them.
At FIS, March has included learning to play the ukulele, singing (with proper Covid precautions), drumming and learning about sea shanties in music class.
Intermediate music students learn to sing, dance, play instruments and compose. They also learn about music history throughout the year.
Each month different genres of music and performers or composers in that genre are highlighted. In March, students learned about sea shanties.
“I knew about sea shanties before music class, because I heard 'The Wellerman' on TikTok," FIS 3rd Grader Chance Sample said. "It was fun to get to sing them in Music.”
“The music program at FIS is great,” FIS Principal Nickey Reutzel said. “Mrs. King keeps the kids engaged and learning. There always seems to be something exciting going on in her classroom.”
During Music in Our Schools Month, a musical tidbit was added to the morning announcements. Some days students heard musical jokes and on other days music trivia about staff members and other musicians, including a composer that wrote a song that lasted 4 minutes and 33 second but didn’t have a single note played.
Students and staff also participated in musically themed dress up days like Country Music Hoedown Day, Rock and Roll Hair Day, A Day at the Opera (dress up day) and Band T-shirt Day.
“Students and staff really enjoyed the music trivia each morning,” FIS Music Teacher Tracy King said. “Our counselor, Mrs. Parson, delivered them perfectly. She may have a future career in entertainment!”
King added, “One of the favorite segments this month included a masked singer. Each Friday I would play a clip of a staff member singing a song. Students could mull it over and the answer was given on Monday. These were the highlight of the week as students tried to figure out who was belting out Dolly Parton or jamming to Taylor Swift. I’m so fortunate to work in a district that supports music education and I’m thankful for my wonderful co-workers for joining in the celebration of music in our school.”
Each spring, King teaches a unit on the ukulele. She says that the ukulele is an instrument that students can learn to play in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades and continue to play throughout their life.