R-I Spotlight on Fredericktown Intermediate School
R-I Spotlight on Fredericktown Intermediate School

The fifth grade at Fredericktown Intermediate School had several visitors this week. We would like to thank the Fredericktown Fire Department, Fredericktown Paramedics, Black River Electric, Shanna Sorg with Strengthen Families, and the Fredericktown City Police Department and their K-9 Unit.

Each group discussed with the students their jobs, and the positive impact they make on our community. Students were allowed to talk to and ask questions to each group. Students got to tour different vehicles brought in, and learn about members of our community and their different departments.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis brought in his own female Belgian Malinois, named Allistar. Chief Hovis conducted several demonstrations, and explained their importance to the department. Allistar demonstrated her obedience, human tracking, drug detection, and object detection. She also demonstrated her bite work and her ability to apprehend a suspect.

Chief Hovis relayed back to the students the importance of learning, working hard, and practice. He explained these dogs must be taught these skills, and explained they spend hours working and training to accomplish these goals.

"It was a great opportunity for students to interact with our community," Fredericktown Intermediate School Principal Nickey Reutzel said. "Community outreach also influences younger generations to learn about and give back to the community in which they live."

