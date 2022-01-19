R-I Spotlight on KABMS

Sports

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, KAMBS, boys and girls basketball teams are preparing for the MAJHAA Conference Tournament. Good luck to our 7th and 8th grade girls and boys basketball teams as they begin tournament play.

The KABMS basketball cheerleaders also had a great season cheering on the basketball teams at all of the home games. Thank you for instilling school spirit.

Music

The KABMS Treblemakers sang “The National Anthem” prior to some of our basketball games and also reintroduced the Blackcat Fight Song after singing “The National Anthem.” The choir performed during the fall musical, “The Lion King, Jr.” and did a fabulous job.

The KABMS band concert was Dec. 16, and it was a splendid performance.

Play

The performance of the fall play, “The Lion King, Jr.”, was phenomenal. The hard work of the students, teachers, and staff was evident in the performance. Thank you parents for supporting your child in this performance.

Academic Team

The Academic Team has been practicing for upcoming competitions on Wednesday and Friday after school. Competitions begin in February. Good luck to all participants.

Celebrations

Students celebrated throughout the district in support of homecoming week by participating in dress-up days. Students also participated in dress-up days leading up to winter break. Before winter break the students watched “The Santa Claus” in the cafetorium.

Classroom News

Mrs. Mills’ science classroom has some new classmates. Let me introduce "Mushu," the gecko, and "Chibi," an axolotl. Mrs. Mills classes are currently studying weather and climate and just completed a unit on ecology. Before winter break, students evaluated the biodiversity of microorganisms in our local water samples as part of their unit on ecology.

