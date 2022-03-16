R-I Spotlight on KABMS

Sports

Track season began February 28. There are approximately 50 students going out for track. Practice is being held every day after school in preparation for the first meet March 22, in Ste. Genevieve. Go Blackcats.

Play

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School students are busy preparing for the spring play entitled, “You’re Driving Me Crazy!”, which will be performed April 21, 2022. Please come watch and be entertained.

KABMS students performed in the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s Shakespeare musical, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” It was an exceptional performance by our area’s young people.

Music

MAJHAA Conference Choir held its performance, March 1, in Ste. Genevieve. Students and choir directors attended an all-day choir clinic and performed with other conference schools that evening. KABMS was well represented.

MAJHAA Conference Band held its performance March 8, at Central in Park Hills. Students and band directors attended an all-day band clinic and performed with other conference schools that evening. KABMS was represented well.

Robotics Congratulations to all the participants and award winners.

Celebrations

February 11, KABMS Student Council hosted a decades dance.

Refreshments were served and I believe a great time was had by all.

Tuesday, 2/22/22, the KABMS staff were treated to a delicious catered lunch by Lalo’s Mexican Grill. A big thank you to all of our staff for their hard work and dedication to our students. Also, thank you to Reynaldo Garcia for his preparation of our lunch.

