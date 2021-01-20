R-I spotlight on KABMS

ACADEMIC TEAM

KABMS’s Academic Team has been practicing in preparation for its competitions with area schools beginning in February. Mrs. Glore is the sponsor of the Academic Team. GOOD LUCK in your competitions.

CAREER FIELD TRIP

Our 8th grade students toured the UniTec at North County High School and were able to see firsthand the many classes offered involving a skill trade such as carpentry, electrical, welding, mechanics, small engine repair, auto body repair, certified nurse’s assistant, chef, robotics, computers, photography, and communications. The students spent half of their day interacting and listening to the Uni-Tech’s instructors and students.

SPORTS

Basketball season has ended and now the basketball teams are preparing for the conference tournament. KABMS is hosting the MAJHAA 7th Grade Conference Tournament Jan. 16-21. You must have a ticket to be able to attend the tournament. The MAJHAA 8th Grade Conference Tournament begins January 23, at Farmington Middle School, and you must have a ticket to enter the tournament. We wish our athletes the best of luck.

STAGE LIGHTING/CURTAINS

KABMS is very excited with the new installation of stage lighting and curtains provided by the Fredericktown Foundation. This will enhance performances which are held at KABMS throughout the year.

