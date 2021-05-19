R-I Spotlight on KABMS

SPORTS

The KABMS track team wrapped up a SUCCESSFUL season. We had several of our students receive medals.

MUSIC

May 11, our all-conference choir students attended a clinic and performed; and May 12, our all-conference band students attended a clinic and performed. The clinic and performance was held at Central Park Hills Field House. CONGRATULATIONS on two wonderful performances by our students in the music program.

CELEBRATIONS

April 26, KABMS faculty and staff provided the student body with a pancake breakfast. Each grade level was treated to pancakes and planned outside activities, such as ball, fly fishing, walking, visiting with their teachers and peers, and setting up tents, which will be given away as prizes at the end of the school year.

KABMS celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7. Teachers enjoyed peanuts and popcorn on Monday; barbeque pork, baked beans, slaw, dessert on Tuesday; snack cart on Wednesday; bagels, doughnuts and breakfast pizza on Thursday; ice cream sundaes/floats on Friday; and played Bingo all week for some awesome prizes. Thank you to all who donated to make this an exciting week for our teachers and staff.