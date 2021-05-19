R-I Spotlight on KABMS

SPORTS
The KABMS track team wrapped up a SUCCESSFUL season. We had several of our students receive medals.
MUSIC
May 11, our all-conference choir students attended a clinic and performed; and May 12, our all-conference band students attended a clinic and performed. The clinic and performance was held at Central Park Hills Field House. CONGRATULATIONS on two wonderful performances by our students in the music program.
CELEBRATIONS
April 26, KABMS faculty and staff provided the student body with a pancake breakfast. Each grade level was treated to pancakes and planned outside activities, such as ball, fly fishing, walking, visiting with their teachers and peers, and setting up tents, which will be given away as prizes at the end of the school year.
KABMS celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7. Teachers enjoyed peanuts and popcorn on Monday; barbeque pork, baked beans, slaw, dessert on Tuesday; snack cart on Wednesday; bagels, doughnuts and breakfast pizza on Thursday; ice cream sundaes/floats on Friday; and played Bingo all week for some awesome prizes. Thank you to all who donated to make this an exciting week for our teachers and staff.
KABMS will be losing one of our best assets. Ken Lunsford is retiring at the end of the school year. He has worked for the Fredericktown R-1 School District for many years, as well as the Marquand-Zion School District where he began his career in education. He will be missed greatly by all of us at KABMS. We wish him the best in his retirement
SPRING PLAY
The spring play, “An Absolutely True Story As Told By A Bunch of Lying Liars” was performed April 29, 2021. The students had an EXCELLENT performance.
MAP TESTING
KABMS students are in the middle of taking the MAP test and will continue this week. Please make certain that your children gets plenty of rest, eats well, and puts forth their best effort.
SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR
THANK YOU to all the staff, students, and parents who supported our Scholastic Book Fair in April. There were more than $5,000 worth of books, posters, and other miscellaneous items purchased which raised $2,300 for Mrs. Wengler to purchase more books, book cases, and other necessary items needed for our library.