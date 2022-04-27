R-I spotlight on KABMS

Sports

Track season is underway. A lot of our track athletes have earned medals and/or personal bests in every track meet they have participated in. We are very proud of them and their accomplishments.

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Track team has once again proven that hard work does indeed pay off. April 6, we traveled to North County to compete. Even with running into the wind, our team of throwers and runners managed to bring home 32 medals and some personal bests. The results are as follows: 100m Dash Zach Botbyl -3rd place; 100m Dash Lauryn Hinkle 4th place; 100m Hurdles Maggie Wood 3rd place; 4X100 consisting of Zach Botbyl, Oscar Milan, Jack Richey, and Derek Irby 4th place and personal best of 51.54; 4X100 consisting of Maggie Wood, Lauryn Hinkle, Allisyn Warden and Lyndee Hinkle 1st place and team best of 58.61; 200m Dash Zach Botbyl 2nd place; 200m Dash Lauryn Hinkle 2nd place; 4X400 Relay consisting of Oscar Milan, Gage Montgomery, Hunter Royer, and Reid Simmons 3rd place; 4X400 Relay consisting of Maisyn Moser, Julianna Lunsford, Brooklyn Hendrix, and Lauren Hale 3rd place and a personal team best of 5:02.64; 4X800 relay consisting of Maggie Gruenke, Lauren Hale, Breanna Bone and Laila Stephens 4th place; 1600m run Laila Stephens placed 1st; 800m run Laila Stephens placed 2nd; Girls shot put Lyndee Hinkle broke the school record with 10.12m placing 1st; Long Jump Oscar Milan placed 3rd; Justice Clauser placed 3rd in shot put and 4th in discus.

Girls Personal Bests are as follows: Maisyn Moser-1:12.55 in the 400m; Brooklyn Hendrix-1:14.71 in the 400m; Lauryn Mell-1:24.24 in the 400m; Laila Stephens-2:47.55 in the 800m; Julianna Lunsford-20.84 in the 100m hurdles.

Boys Personal Bests are as follows: Dylan Melvin-19.67 for 100m hurdles; Gage Montgomery-1:04.02 in the 400m; Jayme McGee-3:01.87 in the 800m.

Throwers Personal Bests are as follows: Gracie Sikes discus-16.05m; Lyndee Hinkle shot put-10.12m school record; Nakota Saphian shot put-8.60m; Gracie Sikes shot put-7.20m; Shane Snodgrass discus-26.33m; Braylon Barnett shot put-9.65m.

The track team dominated April 8th, at Farmington. We brought home 49 medals and our girls team came in 3rd place overall and then our boys came in 4th overall. We traveled to Potosi on Thursday to compete and then our last meet for the season is next week at Cape Central. We are very proud of how well our team works together and how far they have come as a team and as individuals.

Congratulations all of our track athletes!

Play

KABMS students performed in the spring play entitled, “You’re Driving Me Crazy!”, which was performed April 21. The students did an incredible job performing in this short, comical play.

"You're Driving Me Crazy!" is a short comedy play about the following: Most people have some funny stories about learning to drive, and driver’s ed seems to add to the absurdity of this rite of passage. These four scenes take a hilarious look at the world of driver’s ed, especially from the instructor’s perspective. In them, we meet: 1) a nervous teacher who doesn’t seem to know the first thing about driving, 2) a teenage girl who brings some unexpected guests to her first driving class, 3) a teenage boy who’s forced to share a car with his temperamental ex-girlfriend, and 4) a teenage girl who can’t break away from her smartphone long enough to learn how to drive.

Summer School

KABMS will provide summer school for students who are required and/or recommended for basic skills classes: English, math, social studies, and science.

Also, we have classes offered for those that would like to participate in the following enrichment classes: Fitness Is Fun, Chromebook Games and Building Games, Mad Science 2.0, and Fun and Games.

There is also a KABMS “RULZ” for our incoming 6th grade class to attend for 2 days only. This class will provide expectations for the classroom setting, as well as expectations for each setting throughout the building, and provide students an opportunity to become familiar with building policies and procedures.

Summer School at KABMS will begin May 26 through Thursday, June 9, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

MAP Testing

MAP testing has begun at KABMS and will continue through the middle of May. Please ensure that your child gets plenty of rest, eats a good breakfast, and puts forth their best effort. Results will be available at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Classroom News

Mrs. Allgier’s Family and Consumer Science classes created and designed paper food trucks and menus.

Students in Mrs. Mills 6th grade science class designed and built structures that could withstand both p and s waves and tested them on jello shake tables as part of their unit on seismic waves.

