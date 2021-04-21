 Skip to main content
R-I Spotlight on KABMS
R-I Spotlight on KABMS

SPORTS

Track season is in full swing. KABMS participated in the Senn-Thomas Relays in Herculaneum April 12 and at the Ste. Genevieve Invitational April 14. Some of our athletes have earned medals and most of our 7th and 8th grade boys and girls are improving their personal records. KABMS participates in the Potosi Invitational Track meet April 22.

CELEBRATIONS

April 7, KABMS celebrated our paraprofessionals. Our students are very fortunate to have these ladies assist them in their educational endeavors.

KABMS faculty and staff will be cooking pancakes for the student body during the month of April. Also, Kona Ice will be available for students to purchase their favorite snow cone April 30, from 10-2.

8th Grade

Carla Gibbs, freshman counselor, was in Mr. McFadden’s classroom April 15 to explain and assist 8th grade students with their ICAP in preparation for high school. 

SPRING PLAY

The spring play, “An Absolutely True Story As Told By A Bunch of Lying Liars” will be performed April 29, at 6 p.m. You will not want to miss this comedy performed by our students.

MAP TESTING

KABMS students have begun taking the MAP test and will continue through mid to late May. Please make certain that your child gets plenty of rest, eats well, and puts forth his or her best effort.

