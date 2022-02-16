R-I Spotlight on Kelly A. Burlison Middle School

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School is looking forward to some fun upcoming events as well as celebrating some great student achievements.

Sports

Track season will begin Feb. 28. Please make certain that if your child is going out for track they must have a complete up-to-date physical and insurance information the first day of practice.

Play

Learning Zone is preparing for their Spring performance, “You’re Driving Me Crazy!” Also, some KABMS students are performing in the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s musical, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The performance will take place at Mineral Area College Theatre beginning Feb. 24, through Feb. 26.

Academic Team

The Academic Team has been competing and doing well. If you have never been to an Academic Team meet, you should try to go. The questions asked of our students are very difficult, interesting and entertaining.

Celebrations

KABMS held its annual building-wide spelling bee Jan. 21, and it was very intense. We had three 7th grade students place in the top three and travel to North County High School to compete in the conference spelling bee Feb. 10. Congratulations to our participants Maggie Wood, 3rd Place; Emma Lewis, 2nd Place; and Carli Smallen, 1st Place.

Student News

The following KABMS students maintained a perfect 11.0 (A) average for the first semester: Caleb Feltz, Maddox Knepper, Gage Montgomery, Cullen Richey, Mason Proffer, Allyson Yant, Brenna Tucker, Chloe Francis, Linda Yang, Maggie Wood, Anna Miller, Abigail Keller, and Lindee Hinkle. Congratulations on achieving this outstanding accomplishment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0